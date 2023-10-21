Top 10 nonconference games in the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

With basketball season swiftly approaching, programs will put their skills to the test vs. nonconference foes. Here are the top 10 nonconference games to watch for the upcoming men's college basketball season.

1. Duke vs. Michigan State | Champions Classic | Chicago (Nov. 14):

This is a top 4 matchup between two teams with the goods to get to the Final Four.

2. Kansas vs. Kentucky | Champions Classic | Chicago (Nov. 14):

The preseason No. 1 Jayhawks going against one of the most highly-touted newcomer classes at Kentucky.

3. UConn at Kansas | Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, KS (Dec. 1):

The reigning national champs take on the preseason No. 1, and hopefully, there is a healthy matchup between Donovan Clingan and Hunter Dickinson in the post.

4. Purdue vs. Gonzaga | Maui Invitational | Honolulu (Nov. 20):

The Boilermakers beat the Zags in Portland in November last season. Purdue is back intact and Gonzaga is retooled. Still, it should be a classic.

5. Arizona at Duke | Cameron Indoor Stadium | Durham, NC (Nov. 10):

Love, love, love that Arizona is playing a true road game at Cameron. This game should be wild from start to finish.

6. Purdue vs. Alabama | Hall of Fame Series | Toronto (Dec. 9):

Zach Edey heads home for a game against the gritty Tide, newly led by Grant Nelson.

7. Arizona vs. Michigan State | Acrisure Classic | Palm Desert, CA (Nov. 23):

This could be a great matchup in the California desert to test both squads — especially in the front court.

8. UConn vs. North Carolina | Jimmy V Classic | Madison Square Garden (Dec. 5):

Clingan and Armando Bacot will match up at the Garden in the Big Apple. This will be a major test for both squads, especially UNC.

9. UConn vs. Gonzaga | Seattle Tip-off | Spokane, Wash. (Dec. 15):

The Huskies dominated the Zags in the Elite Eight last season. The pressure will be on the Zags to prove they belong in the elite in this one.

10. Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic | Jimmy V Classic | Madison Square Garden (Dec. 5):

The Illini are a Big Ten top-tier team, but the Owls have the potential to be the Final Four team from last April. This will be a good barometer to see if that’s possible.