Top 10 super seniors in the 2023-24 men's basketball season, according to Andy Katz

With basketball season swiftly approaching, some college basketball veterans are back for another year. Here are the top 10 super seniors to watch for the upcoming men's college basketball season.

1. Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Bacot played for a national title two seasons ago and missed it last season, but is primed to deliver the Tar Heels another deep run in ’24.

2. Max Abmas, Texas

He led Oral Roberts to a Sweet 16 in the bubble. He’s got a great shot to do the same for the Longhorns.

3. Justin Moore, Villanova

Moore is finally healthy and could have an all-American season for Kyle Neptune.

4. Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

He’s one of the most undervalued players in the country. He can be a dominating presence.

5. Tyson Walker, Michigan State

He has become Tom Izzo’s go-to big-shot maker in East Lansing.

6. Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Reeves is going to have an SEC player-of-the-year type season for John Calipari.

7. Boo Buie, Northwestern

Buie has a chance at history and could take Northwestern to its first back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances.

8. Jahmir Young, Maryland

Young could lead the Terps to a top-three finish in the Big Ten and a deep run in the Dance.

9. Jesse Edwards, West Virginia

Edwards was a shot blocker and rim runner for Syracuse. He’ll do the same for the Mountaineers.

10. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

He’s back for another year with Brad Underwood and a chance to be a dominant player in the Big Ten.