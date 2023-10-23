TRENDING 📈

Andy Katz, NCAA.com Correspondent | October 24, 2023

Top 10 super seniors in the 2023-24 men's basketball season, according to Andy Katz

Men's college basketball rankings: Kansas, Duke top offseason Power 36

With basketball season swiftly approaching, some college basketball veterans are back for another year. Here are the top 10 super seniors to watch for the upcoming men's college basketball season.

1. Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Bacot played for a national title two seasons ago and missed it last season, but is primed to deliver the Tar Heels another deep run in ’24. 

PRESEASON AP POLL: Kansas, Duke and Purdue lead preseason AP Top 25 poll

2. Max Abmas, Texas

He led Oral Roberts to a Sweet 16 in the bubble. He’s got a great shot to do the same for the Longhorns. 

3. Justin Moore, Villanova

Moore is finally healthy and could have an all-American season for Kyle Neptune. 

4. Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

He’s one of the most undervalued players in the country. He can be a dominating presence.

KATZ POSITION RANKINGS: PlaymakersScoring guards | Small forwards Power forwards | Centers 

5. Tyson Walker, Michigan State

He has become Tom Izzo’s go-to big-shot maker in East Lansing. 

6. Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Reeves is going to have an SEC player-of-the-year type season for John Calipari. 

7. Boo Buie, Northwestern

Buie has a chance at history and could take Northwestern to its first back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. 

KATZ TOP-10 RANKINGS: TransfersDefenders | Bounce-back teams | Nonconference games

8. Jahmir Young, Maryland

Young could lead the Terps to a top-three finish in the Big Ten and a deep run in the Dance.  

9. Jesse Edwards, West Virginia

Edwards was a shot blocker and rim runner for Syracuse. He’ll do the same for the Mountaineers. 

2024 MARCH MADNESS: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates

10. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

He’s back for another year with Brad Underwood and a chance to be a dominant player in the Big Ten. 

