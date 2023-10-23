TRENDING 📈

Andy Katz, NCAA.com Correspondent | October 24, 2023

Top 10 true seniors in the 2023-24 men's basketball season, according to Andy Katz

Men's college basketball rankings: Kansas, Duke top offseason Power 36

With basketball season swiftly approaching, some college basketball veterans are back for another year. Here are the top 10 true seniors to watch for the upcoming men's college basketball season.

1. Zach Edey, Purdue

He was the consensus National Player of the Year and has a real shot to win the award again for the top-five Boilermakers. 

2. Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Dickinson came to Kansas to win a national title, transferring from Michigan. The pieces are there for him to do so. 

3. Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Kolek was the Big East Player of the Year. He could do it all over again for Shaka Smart. 

4. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Kalkbrenner is a defensive force in the Big East and is the main reason the Bluejays could contend in the Big East.

5. Dajuan Harris, Kansas

Harris is next in line to be an elite Kansas lead guard and a potential first-team all-Big 12 player. 

6. LJ Cryer, Houston

Cryer was a big-time shooter for Baylor. He’s still in the Big 12 and will duplicate those efforts for Houston. 

7. Grant Nelson, Alabama

Nelson was one of the top transfers in the portal and the former North Dakota State forward is expected to fill Brandon Miller’s production. 

8. Reece Beekman, Virginia

Beekman is one of the top defenders in the country and should be one of the ACC’s best overall players. 

9. Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Tristan da Silva could be Pac-12 player of the year and help the Buffaloes back to the tournament. 

10. AJ Hoggard, Michigan State

Hoggard isn’t a traditional point guard but he has evolved into Tom Izzo’s trusted leader.  

