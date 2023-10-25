Top 10 true juniors in the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

With basketball season swiftly approaching, some college basketball veterans are back for another year. Here are the top 10 true juniors to watch for the upcoming men's college basketball season.

1. Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Taylor is the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and he should live up to expectations and deliver a possible league title for the Aggies.

2. Bryce Hopkins, Providence

Hopkins came back to play for Kim English and should be one of the best in the Big East.

3. Kam Jones, Marquette

Jones doesn’t get the publicity he deserves, but he’s just as important to Marquette’s success as any other starter.

4. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Holmes is the A-10’s best player and should get the Flyers back to the NCAA tournament.

5. Tylor Perry, Kansas State

Perry led North Texas to an NIT postseason title. He will be the go-to-player for Jerome Tang.

6. Julian Reese, Maryland

Kevin Willard expects Reese to be one of the best bigs in the Big Ten. If he is, then the Terps are going to be very good.

7. Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Nembhard shouldn’t be compared to his brother Andrew — the former Zag now with the Pacers — since that’s not fair. But he is needed and was one of the top transfers (from Creighton to Gonzaga).

8. Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Zeigler is healthy and back for the Vols to lead Rick Barnes’ offense and a chance to win the SEC.

9. Matthew Cleveland, Miami

The transfer from Florida State to Miami should shake up the ACC. He will have a major impact on the ’23 Final Four participant.

10. Harrison Ingram, North Carolina

Ingram needed a fresh start and is getting one with the Tar Heels after two seasons at Stanford. He’ll pair up with Armando Bacot in a highly-productive frontline.