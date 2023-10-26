Top 10 true sophomores in the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

With basketball season almost here, some college basketball players are looking to take the next step after an exciting debut season. Here are the top 10 true sophomores to watch for the upcoming men's college basketball season.

1. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

He easily could have left for the NBA draft. He returned and the Blue Devils have a Final Four shot because of the decision.

PRESEASON AP POLL: Kansas, Duke and Purdue lead preseason AP Top 25 poll

2. Donovan Clingan, UConn

Clingan is no longer behind Adama Sanogo. This is his frontcourt to dominate.

3. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

The Australian lead guard will pair again with Jeremy Roach and give the Blue Devils one of the best pairings in the country.

4. Adem Bona, UCLA

He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and one of the best defenders. He’s got a chance to be the player of the year in the conference.

KATZ POSITION RANKINGS: Playmakers| Scoring guards | Small forwards | Power forwards | Centers

5. Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s

The Gaels were picked to win the WCC over the Zags. A lot of that has to do with the play of the lead guard Mahaney.

6. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

Mintz decided to return and play for Adrian Autry. He’s ready to lead the Orange to the NCAA tournament.

7. Connor Essegian, Wisconsin

Get ready for a banner season for Essegian — and for the Badgers to be back in the NCAA tournament.

KATZ TOP-10 RANKINGS: Transfers | Defenders | Bounce-back teams | Nonconference games

8. Braden Smith, Purdue

Smith is a terrific two-way player who has evolved into a legit leader for the Big Ten favorite.

9. Riley Kugel, Florida

Kugel is a rising star in the SEC and the country, and will get plenty of publicity under Todd Golden in year two.

2024 MARCH MADNESS: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates

10. JJ Starling, Syracuse

Starling played at Notre Dame and the Irish struggled. He is now with Mintz and the Orange should shine.