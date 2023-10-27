Top 10 true freshmen in the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

With basketball season approaching, some college basketball newcomers are ready to make their marks. Here are the top 10 true freshmen to watch for the upcoming men's college basketball season.

1. Isaiah Collier, USC

Collier was the Naismith Prep Player of the Year. Pairing him with Boogie Ellis means the Trojans have one of the best backcourts in the country.

2. Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Edwards is the latest in a long line of stellar freshmen who will get plenty of touches.

3. Stephon Castle, UConn

Castle is a star in the making — and Danny Hurley will relish coaching him.

4. DJ Wagner, Kentucky

His father starred for John Calipari at Memphis. He’ll do the same for him in Lexington.

5. Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina

The hype is real for Cadeau in Chapel Hill as the Tar Heels get ready for a return to the Dance.

6. Aday Mara, UCLA

The international star is going to be a go-to-player during the season for Mick Cronin.

7. Cody Williams, Colorado

Prime Time is not the only big name in Boulder. Williams will be a household name on campus.

8. Jared McCain, Duke

A top combo guard who is going to be hard to keep off the court with his overall ability to make plays happen.

9. Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

Scott Drew once again has an NBA talent coming into Waco.

10. Coen Carr, Michigan State

Tom Izzo said Carr is one of the most athletic players he’s ever coached. Carr will be a highlight reel.