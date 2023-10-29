Top 10 Final Four dark horses in the 2023-24 men's college basketball season, according to Andy Katz

As the college basketball season approaches, NCAA.com's Andy Katz lists his 10 dark horse teams to make the 2024 Final Four in Phoenix.

1. North Carolina:

Odd to say this about the Tar Heels, but they won’t be expected to get back to a Final Four in the preseason. Still, the Tar Heels will have the talent to do so.

2. Illinois:

The Illini have the 1-2 punch in Terrence Shannon Jr., and Coleman Hawkins and if they get the type of point-guard play needed then they will have to be taken seriously.

3. Texas A&M:

The Aggies have an experienced team led by Wade Taylor IV and never get the love they deserve. Buzz Williams could make a deep run.

4. Maryland:

The Terps have a threesome that could lead them to Phoenix with Jahmir Young, Donta Scott and Julian Reese.

5. UCLA:

Odd to have the Bruins in here with so much gone from last season’s team but UCLA has a star in Adem Bona and a highly-touted freshmen class.

6. Villanova:

The Wildcats have never been a dark horse in name, but Villanova has the goods led by Justin Moore to make a deep run.

7. St. John’s:

The roster isn’t loaded with known national talent. But that doesn’t matter. Rick Pitino will find a way to get this team in shape come tournament time.

8. Boise State:

The Broncos have been consistently good under Leon Rice with the return of Tyson Degenhart and his son Max Rice Boise State has the talent to make a deep run.

9. Wisconsin:

The Badgers return the core of their team with Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl. They have the depth to make a Final Four run.

10. Memphis:

The Tigers have a load of talent and now get the experienced point guard to put it together in the much-traveled but steady Jahvon Quinerly.