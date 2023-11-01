Preseason conference champion predictions for all 32 NCAA men's basketball conferences, by Andy Katz

College basketball is just days away! Several teams will be vying to repeat as conference champions such as the national runner-ups and Mountain West champions, San Diego State, along with 2023 Big East champion and AP preseason No. 5 Marquette looking to reign supreme once again in a loaded Big East.
Here are my conference champion predictions for the 2023-24 college basketball season:
ASUN: Eastern Kentucky
America East: Vermont
American: Florida Atlantic
A-10: Dayton
ACC: Duke
Big 12: Kansas
Big East: Marquette
Big Sky: Weber State
Big South: UNC Asheville
Big Ten: Michigan State
Big West: UCSB
CAA: Charleston
CUSA: Liberty
Horizon: Wright State
Ivy: Yale
MAAC: Iona
MAC: Akron
MEAC: Howard
MVC: Drake
Mountain West: San Diego State
NEC: FDU
OVC: Morehead State
Pac-12: USC
Patriot League: Colgate
SEC: Tennessee
Southern: Furman
Southland: Southeastern Louisiana
SWAC: Texas Southern
Summit League: South Dakota State
Sun Belt: James Madison
WCC: Gonzaga
WAC: Grand Canyon