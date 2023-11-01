Preseason conference champion predictions for all 32 NCAA men's basketball conferences, by Andy Katz

College basketball is just days away! Several teams will be vying to repeat as conference champions such as the national runner-ups and Mountain West champions, San Diego State, along with 2023 Big East champion and AP preseason No. 5 Marquette looking to reign supreme once again in a loaded Big East.

Here are my conference champion predictions for the 2023-24 college basketball season:

ASUN: Eastern Kentucky

America East: Vermont

American: Florida Atlantic

A-10: Dayton

ACC: Duke

Big 12: Kansas

Big East: Marquette

Big Sky: Weber State

Big South: UNC Asheville

Big Ten: Michigan State

Big West: UCSB

CAA: Charleston

CUSA: Liberty

Horizon: Wright State

KATZ POSITION RANKINGS: Playmakers| Scoring guards | Small forwards | Power forwards | Centers

Ivy: Yale

MAAC: Iona

MAC: Akron

MEAC: Howard

MVC: Drake

Mountain West: San Diego State

NEC: FDU

OVC: Morehead State

Pac-12: USC

Patriot League: Colgate

KATZ TOP-10 RANKINGS: Transfers | Defenders | Bounce-back teams | Nonconference games | True Freshman

SEC: Tennessee

Southern: Furman

Southland: Southeastern Louisiana

SWAC: Texas Southern

Summit League: South Dakota State

Sun Belt: James Madison

WCC: Gonzaga

WAC: Grand Canyon