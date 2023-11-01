TRENDING 📈

Andy Katz | NCAA.com | November 1, 2023

Preseason conference champion predictions for all 32 NCAA men's basketball conferences, by Andy Katz

Men's college basketball rankings: Kansas, Duke top offseason Power 36

College basketball is just days away! Several teams will be vying to repeat as conference champions such as the national runner-ups and Mountain West champions, San Diego State, along with 2023 Big East champion and AP preseason No. 5 Marquette looking to reign supreme once again in a loaded Big East.

Here are my conference champion predictions for the 2023-24 college basketball season:

ASUN: Eastern Kentucky

America East: Vermont

American: Florida Atlantic

A-10: Dayton

ACC: Duke

Big 12: Kansas

Big East: Marquette

Big Sky: Weber State

Big South: UNC Asheville

Big Ten: Michigan State

Big West: UCSB

CAA: Charleston

CUSA: Liberty

Horizon: Wright State

Ivy: Yale

MAAC: Iona

MAC: Akron

MEAC: Howard

MVC: Drake

Mountain West: San Diego State

NEC: FDU

OVC: Morehead State

Pac-12: USC

Patriot League: Colgate

SEC: Tennessee

Southern: Furman

Southland: Southeastern Louisiana

SWAC: Texas Southern

Summit League: South Dakota State

Sun Belt: James Madison

WCC: Gonzaga

WAC: Grand Canyon

