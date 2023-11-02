Under-the-radar players in men's basketball ahead of the 2023-2024 season, ranked by Andy Katz

We are only a few days away from the start of men's college basketball season and there are plenty of players whose names you should know, but not every player is as well known as the next. Here are the top 10 underrated players you need to know about ahead of the 2023-24 season.

1. Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

Stevens is a near 18-point scorer and one of the best playmakers in the country who gets no love.

2. Tucker DeVries, Drake

He’s an 18-point scorer and the MVC preseason player of the year. DeVries is a baller.

3. Alijah Martin, Florida Atlantic

Martin was a key player in FAU's Final Four run last season but he still isn’t a household name.

4. Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Degenhart is a 14-point scorer who is always around the basket and will find a way to get the Broncos to this year's NCAA tournament.

5. Spencer Jones, Stanford

Jones was one of the 10 members of the preseason all-Pac-12 team, but he’s still not widely known. He will shine this season with Harrison Ingram off to North Carolina.

6. Tyrin Lawrence, Vanderbilt

He’s a big-shot maker who deserves more attention. Lawrence should make moves in the SEC this season.

7. Ajay Mitchell, UCSB

Mitchell was the Big West’s best player last season but he’s still not valued nationally as much as he should be this season.

8. Matt Allocco, Princeton

He’s next in line to be the go-to player for the Tigers this season.

9. Ali Ali, Akron

He helped the Zips to the NCAA tournament two seasons ago, and then went to Butler, but he’s back in Akron to help them make another postseason run.

10. Jayden Epps, Georgetown

Epps was a hidden gem at Illinois and he should blossom even more under Ed Cooley.