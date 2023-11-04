TRENDING 📈

Maya Ellison | NCAA.com | November 6, 2023

61 men's basketball teams debuting new coaches in the 2023-24 season

Top 10 rising coaches in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz

The new men's basketball season has arrived, and so have 61 new head coaches.

From mid-major coaches to fresh faces entering the new season, all programs have one goal in mind: Win

🏀 KATZ TOP-10 RANKINGS: Transfers | Defenders | Bounce-back teams | Nonconference games | True Freshman

Today, fans prepare to witness their favorite teams perform under new leadership. Let's take a look at some of the familiar and fresh faces entering the new season in new places.

Ed Cooley | Georgetown

The 2022 Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year left Providence after 12 years to begin a new chapter at Georgetown. Last season, Cooley led Providence to its first Sweet 16 since 1997. He has since been vocal about building the Hoya program －expressing great passion for shifting the culture and keeping the legacy of John R. Thompson Jr. alive.

Mike Rhoades | Penn State

After winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 2001 and making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 under Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry, the Lions welcome Mike Rhoades. Utilizing the transfer portal and leaning on the rebuild, the former VCU Rams head coach walks in with a wide variety of success; seeking to elevate the Lions' performance by taking a more offensive approach this season.

Adrian Autry | Syracuse 

Coined as Jim Boeheim's successor, Adrian Autry is ready to fill the shoes of his mentor as the eighth head coach for the Orange. As Syracuse's associate head coach for seven years, Autry moves up in the ranks with intentions to keep the standards Boeheim implemented with an addition of new ideas, such as versatility on the offensive and defensive end; adding man-to-man defense to the current 2-3 zone scheme.

⛹️‍♂️ KATZ POSITION RANKINGS: PlaymakersScoring guards | Small forwards Power forwards | Centers 

Rick Pitino | St. John's

Back in the Big East, Hall of Famer Rick Pitino walks into St. John looking to rebuild. Coaching since 1974, Pitino leaves Iona Basketball hoping to spread the wealth of knowledge and experience to the Red Storm. Pitino brings a winning mentality to the program, adding to his impressive resume of two national championships, Final Four and NCAA Tournament appearances.

Let's take a look at the list of universities that are bringing in new leadership for the 2023-24 season.

School Previous Coach New Head Coach
American Mike Brennan Duane Simpkins
Arkansas State Mike Balado Bryan Hodgson
Army Jimmy Allen Kevin Kuwik
Austin Peay Nate James Corey Gipson
Bowling Green Michael Huger Todd Simon
Bucknell Nathan Davis John Griffin III
Buffalo Jim Whitesell George Halcovage
Cal Mark Fox Mark Madsen
Cal State Northridge Trent Johnson Andy Newman
Charlotte Ron Sanchez Aaron Fearne (interim)
Coppin State Juan Dixon Larry Stewart
East Tennessee State Desmond Oliver Brooks Savage
Fairleigh Dickinson Tobin Anderson Jack Castleberry
George Mason Kim English Tony Skinn
Georgetown Patrick Ewing Ed Cooley
Georgia Southern Brian Burg Charlie Henry
Georgia Tech Josh Pastner Damon Stoudamire
High Point G.G Smith Alan Huss
Holy Cross Brett Nelson Dave Paulsen
Idaho Zac Claus Alex Pribble
Iona Rick Pitino Tobin Anderson
Kennesaw State Amir Abdur-Rahim Antoine Pettway
Lafayette Mike Jordan Mike McGarvey
Manhattan Steve Masiello John Gallagher
McNeese State John Aiken Will Wade
Montana State Danny Sprinkle Matt Logie
New Hampshire Bill Herrion Nathan Davis
New Mexico State Greg Heiar Jason Hooten
Nicholls State Austin Claunch Trevon Saddler
NJIT Brian Kennedy Grant Billmeier
North Carolina A&T Phillip Shumpert Monte Ross
North Texas Grant McCasland Ross Hodge
Northwestern State Corey Gipson Rick Cabrera
Notre Dame Mike Brey Micah Shrewsberry
Ole Miss Kermit Davis Chris Beard
Oral Roberts Paul Mills Russell Springmann
Penn State Micah Shrewsberry Mike Rhoades
Providence Ed Cooley Kim English
Quinnipiac Baker Dunleavy Tom Pecora
Sam Houston State Jason Hooten Chris Mudge
South Florida Brian Gregory Amir Abdur-Rahim
Southern University Sean Woods Kevin Johnson
Southern Utah Todd Simon Rob Jeter
St. John's Mike Anderson Rick Pitino
Syracuse Jim Boeheim Adrian Autry
Temple Aaron McKie Adam Fisher
Texas Chris Beard Rodney Terry
Texas A&M Corpus Christi Steve Lutz Jim Shaw
Texas Tech Mark Adams Grant McCasland
Texas-Arlington Greg Young K.T. Turner
University of the Incarnate Word Carson Cunningham Shane Heirman
Utah State Ryan Odom Danny Sprinkle
Utah Valley Mark Madsen Todd Phillips
Valparaiso Matt Lottich Roger Powell, Jr
VCU Mike Rhoades Ryan Odom
West Virginia Bob Huggins Josh Eilert (interim)
Western Illinois Rob Jeter Chad Boudreau
Western Kentucky Rick Stansbury Steve Lutz
Wichita State Isaac Brown Paul Mills
Wisconsin Green Bay Will Ryan Sundance Wicks
Wofford Jay McAuley Dwight Perry

The Patriot League, Southland, and WAC have the highest number of programs with new head coaches, followed by the AAC. Within the Big 12, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia open up the season under new leadership. Georgetown, St. John's and Providence represent the Big East.

Let's take a look at the number of new coaches joining programs this season, broken down by conference:

Conference Programs
Patriot League, Southland, WAC 5
AAC 4
American, Big 12, Big East, MAAC 3
A10, America East, ASUN, Big Sky, CUSA, MAC, Missouri Valley, SoCon, Sun Belt 2
Big South, Big Ten, Big West, CAA, Horizon, MEAC, Mountain West, NEC, Pac 12, SEC, Summit, SWAC 1
