61 men's basketball teams debuting new coaches in the 2023-24 season

The new men's basketball season has arrived, and so have 61 new head coaches.

From mid-major coaches to fresh faces entering the new season, all programs have one goal in mind: Win

🏀 KATZ TOP-10 RANKINGS: Transfers | Defenders | Bounce-back teams | Nonconference games | True Freshman

Today, fans prepare to witness their favorite teams perform under new leadership. Let's take a look at some of the familiar and fresh faces entering the new season in new places.

Ed Cooley | Georgetown

The 2022 Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year left Providence after 12 years to begin a new chapter at Georgetown. Last season, Cooley led Providence to its first Sweet 16 since 1997. He has since been vocal about building the Hoya program －expressing great passion for shifting the culture and keeping the legacy of John R. Thompson Jr. alive.

Mike Rhoades | Penn State

After winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 2001 and making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 under Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry, the Lions welcome Mike Rhoades. Utilizing the transfer portal and leaning on the rebuild, the former VCU Rams head coach walks in with a wide variety of success; seeking to elevate the Lions' performance by taking a more offensive approach this season.

Adrian Autry | Syracuse

Coined as Jim Boeheim's successor, Adrian Autry is ready to fill the shoes of his mentor as the eighth head coach for the Orange. As Syracuse's associate head coach for seven years, Autry moves up in the ranks with intentions to keep the standards Boeheim implemented with an addition of new ideas, such as versatility on the offensive and defensive end; adding man-to-man defense to the current 2-3 zone scheme.

⛹️‍♂️ KATZ POSITION RANKINGS: Playmakers| Scoring guards | Small forwards | Power forwards | Centers

Rick Pitino | St. John's

Back in the Big East, Hall of Famer Rick Pitino walks into St. John looking to rebuild. Coaching since 1974, Pitino leaves Iona Basketball hoping to spread the wealth of knowledge and experience to the Red Storm. Pitino brings a winning mentality to the program, adding to his impressive resume of two national championships, Final Four and NCAA Tournament appearances.

Let's take a look at the list of universities that are bringing in new leadership for the 2023-24 season.

School Previous Coach New Head Coach American Mike Brennan Duane Simpkins Arkansas State Mike Balado Bryan Hodgson Army Jimmy Allen Kevin Kuwik Austin Peay Nate James Corey Gipson Bowling Green Michael Huger Todd Simon Bucknell Nathan Davis John Griffin III Buffalo Jim Whitesell George Halcovage Cal Mark Fox Mark Madsen Cal State Northridge Trent Johnson Andy Newman Charlotte Ron Sanchez Aaron Fearne (interim) Coppin State Juan Dixon Larry Stewart East Tennessee State Desmond Oliver Brooks Savage Fairleigh Dickinson Tobin Anderson Jack Castleberry George Mason Kim English Tony Skinn Georgetown Patrick Ewing Ed Cooley Georgia Southern Brian Burg Charlie Henry Georgia Tech Josh Pastner Damon Stoudamire High Point G.G Smith Alan Huss Holy Cross Brett Nelson Dave Paulsen Idaho Zac Claus Alex Pribble Iona Rick Pitino Tobin Anderson Kennesaw State Amir Abdur-Rahim Antoine Pettway Lafayette Mike Jordan Mike McGarvey Manhattan Steve Masiello John Gallagher McNeese State John Aiken Will Wade Montana State Danny Sprinkle Matt Logie New Hampshire Bill Herrion Nathan Davis New Mexico State Greg Heiar Jason Hooten Nicholls State Austin Claunch Trevon Saddler NJIT Brian Kennedy Grant Billmeier North Carolina A&T Phillip Shumpert Monte Ross North Texas Grant McCasland Ross Hodge Northwestern State Corey Gipson Rick Cabrera Notre Dame Mike Brey Micah Shrewsberry Ole Miss Kermit Davis Chris Beard Oral Roberts Paul Mills Russell Springmann Penn State Micah Shrewsberry Mike Rhoades Providence Ed Cooley Kim English Quinnipiac Baker Dunleavy Tom Pecora Sam Houston State Jason Hooten Chris Mudge South Florida Brian Gregory Amir Abdur-Rahim Southern University Sean Woods Kevin Johnson Southern Utah Todd Simon Rob Jeter St. John's Mike Anderson Rick Pitino Syracuse Jim Boeheim Adrian Autry Temple Aaron McKie Adam Fisher Texas Chris Beard Rodney Terry Texas A&M Corpus Christi Steve Lutz Jim Shaw Texas Tech Mark Adams Grant McCasland Texas-Arlington Greg Young K.T. Turner University of the Incarnate Word Carson Cunningham Shane Heirman Utah State Ryan Odom Danny Sprinkle Utah Valley Mark Madsen Todd Phillips Valparaiso Matt Lottich Roger Powell, Jr VCU Mike Rhoades Ryan Odom West Virginia Bob Huggins Josh Eilert (interim) Western Illinois Rob Jeter Chad Boudreau Western Kentucky Rick Stansbury Steve Lutz Wichita State Isaac Brown Paul Mills Wisconsin Green Bay Will Ryan Sundance Wicks Wofford Jay McAuley Dwight Perry

The Patriot League, Southland, and WAC have the highest number of programs with new head coaches, followed by the AAC. Within the Big 12, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia open up the season under new leadership. Georgetown, St. John's and Providence represent the Big East.

Let's take a look at the number of new coaches joining programs this season, broken down by conference: