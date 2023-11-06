James Madison downs No. 4 Michigan State in OT stunner on opening night

With just 38 seconds remaining in overtime and a stunning one-point lead over No. 4 Michigan State, James Madison could turn to a number of players — Michael Green III walked the ball up the floor with 13 points off the bench while 20-point scorers T.J Bickerstaff and Terrance Edwards Jr. skulked along the perimeter. But remarkably it was Raekwon Horton, left all alone on the wing, who received the pass from Green and drilled his very first shot of the game to give JMU a four-point lead inside the final ten seconds.

The Dukes would poke away a shot attempt from Michigan State's closer Tyson Walker, promptly piling onto the Breslin Center hardwood in celebration of a shocking 78-75 win over Michigan State Monday evening, the program's first ranked win since 1992.

James Madison quickly proved themselves to be no mid-major fodder, scoring on three or its first four possession and rode its tenacious defense to an early 20-7 lead — the Dukes hounded MSU on the perimeter, limiting them to an unsightly 1/20 shooting mark from the perimeter. It was Tyson Walker, reminded of his dominant CAA days against former conference foe JMU, and his quick burst off the dribble that ignited the Spartan offense, scoring seven points in the final 10 minutes of the first half as Michigan State trimmed the deficit to four heading into the locker room.

The lone two baskets in a disappointing evening for much-heralded wing Malik Hall came in quick succession to begin the second half, leveling the score at 37. A jumper from Jaden Akins just a few minutes later gave the Spartans their first lead of the game. Michigan State would extend its lead to six, Walker began to develop that game-ending twinkle in his eye, and James Madison a once-promising upset bid for the Dukes seemed to be quickly crumbling.

Some timely three-point shooting for Michigan State, most crucially a jumper from Green to trim the deficit back to one, helped the Dukes go blow-for-blow with the Spartans' dynamo — Walker scored 33 points, including MSU's final eight in regulation, and poked away six steals. Bickerstaff would convert a push-shot to tie the game with 30 seconds remaining, and Walker stumbled while crossing left on the ensuing isolation, pushing his shot wide and bringing on overtime. Five overtime points from Edwards helped James Madison maintain a slim overtime advantage before Horton iced possibly the greatest result in program history.