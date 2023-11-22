2023 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2023 Maui Invitational features eight men's college basketball teams meeting in Hawai'i across three days. This year's event was played at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa in the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu because of the wildfires.

Meeting up in the 2023 title game, No. 2 Purdue defeated No. 4 Marquette behind reigning Naismith Player of the Year Zach Edey's 28-point, 15-rebound performance. Edey was named tournament MVP.

The tournament continues with Syracuse vs. Chaminade for seventh place and Gonzaga vs. UCLA for fifth place.

2023 Maui Invitational bracket

2023 Maui Invitational schedule, scores

All times ET

Monday, Nov. 20

Game 1: Tennessee 73, Syracuse 56

Game 2: Purdue 73, Gonzaga 63

Game 3: Kansas 83, Chaminade 56

Game 4: Marquette 71, UCLA 69

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Game 5: Gonzaga 76, Syracuse 57

Game 6: UCLA 76, Chaminade 48

Game 7: Purdue 71, Tennessee 67

Game 8: Marquette 73, Kansas 59

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Game 9: Kansas 69, Tennessee 60 (Third place game)

Game 10: Purdue 78, Marquette 75 (Championship game)

Game 11: Syracuse 105, Chaminade 56 (Seventh place game)

Game 12: Gonzaga 69, UCLA 65 (Fifth place game)

Maui Invitational winners

YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE 2023 Purdue Marquette 78-75 2022 Arizona Creighton 81-79 2021 Wisconsin Saint Mary's 61-55 2020 Texas North Carolina 69-67 2019 Kansas Dayton 90-84 2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87 2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66 2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56 2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63 2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59 2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67 2012 Illinois Butler 78-61 2011 Duke Kansas 68-61 2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67 2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59 2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87 2007 Duke Marquette 77-63 2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63 2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63 2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92 2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72 2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63 2001 Duke Ball State 83-71 2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76 1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75 1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63 1997 Duke Arizona 95-87 1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63 1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75 1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90 1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92 1992 Duke BYU 89-66 1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71 1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74 1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73 1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80 1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74 1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71 1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58 1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58

Duke's five titles are the most Maui in the event's history. The Blue Devils won in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011.