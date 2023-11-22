2023 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2023 Maui Invitational features eight men's college basketball teams meeting in Hawai'i across three days. This year's event was played at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa in the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu because of the wildfires.
Meeting up in the 2023 title game, No. 2 Purdue defeated No. 4 Marquette behind reigning Naismith Player of the Year Zach Edey's 28-point, 15-rebound performance. Edey was named tournament MVP.
The tournament continues with Syracuse vs. Chaminade for seventh place and Gonzaga vs. UCLA for fifth place.
2023 Maui Invitational bracket
2023 Maui Invitational schedule, scores
All times ET
Monday, Nov. 20
Game 1: Tennessee 73, Syracuse 56
Game 2: Purdue 73, Gonzaga 63
Game 3: Kansas 83, Chaminade 56
Game 4: Marquette 71, UCLA 69
Tuesday, Nov. 21
Game 5: Gonzaga 76, Syracuse 57
Game 6: UCLA 76, Chaminade 48
Game 7: Purdue 71, Tennessee 67
Game 8: Marquette 73, Kansas 59
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Game 9: Kansas 69, Tennessee 60 (Third place game)
Game 10: Purdue 78, Marquette 75 (Championship game)
Game 11: Syracuse 105, Chaminade 56 (Seventh place game)
Game 12: Gonzaga 69, UCLA 65 (Fifth place game)
Maui Invitational winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2023
|Purdue
|Marquette
|78-75
|2022
|Arizona
|Creighton
|81-79
|2021
|Wisconsin
|Saint Mary's
|61-55
|2020
|Texas
|North Carolina
|69-67
|2019
|Kansas
|Dayton
|90-84
|2018
|Gonzaga
|Duke
|89-87
|2017
|Notre Dame
|Wichita State
|67-66
|2016
|North Carolina
|Wisconsin
|71-56
|2015
|Kansas
|Vanderbilt
|70-63
|2014
|Arizona
|San Diego State
|61-59
|2013
|Syracuse
|Baylor
|74-67
|2012
|Illinois
|Butler
|78-61
|2011
|Duke
|Kansas
|68-61
|2010
|UConn
|Kentucky
|84-67
|2009
|Gonzaga
|Cincinnati
|61-59
|2008
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|102-87
|2007
|Duke
|Marquette
|77-63
|2006
|UCLA
|Georgia Tech
|65-63
|2005
|UConn
|Gonzaga
|65-63
|2004
|North Carolina
|Iowa
|106-92
|2003
|Dayton
|Hawaii
|82-72
|2002
|Indiana
|Virginia
|70-63
|2001
|Duke
|Ball State
|83-71
|2000
|Arizona
|Illinois
|79-76
|1999
|North Carolina
|Purdue
|90-75
|1998
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|76-63
|1997
|Duke
|Arizona
|95-87
|1996
|Kansas
|Virginia
|80-63
|1995
|Villanova
|North Carolina
|77-75
|1994
|Arizona State
|Maryland
|97-90
|1993
|Kentucky
|Arizona
|93-92
|1992
|Duke
|BYU
|89-66
|1991
|Michigan State
|Arkansas
|86-71
|1990
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|77-74
|1989
|Missouri
|North Carolina
|80-73
|1988
|Michigan
|Oklahoma
|91-80
|1987
|Iowa
|Villanova
|97-74
|1986
|Vanderbilt
|New Mexico
|87-71
|1985
|Michigan
|Kansas State
|80-58
|1984
|Providence
|Chaminade
|60-58
Duke's five titles are the most Maui in the event's history. The Blue Devils won in 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011.
In fact, going into 2018, Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the invitational. But in 2018, the Blue Devils fell to Gonzaga in the championship game. Going into the 2018, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0.
DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords are in the championship bracket in 2023 and will be in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. In 2021, Chaminade lost to Oregon, Notre Dame and Butler. Chaminade plays its first game in the 2023 tournament against Kansas.
