The complete history of Chaminade at the Maui Invitational

The Maui Invitational has been a favorite early season college basketball tournament since its inception in 1984. And despite all the Division I powerhouses that have laid claim to a title, the host team was DII men's basketball's Chaminade from 1984 to 2017.
The Silverswords were back in action in 2021. They fell to Oregon, Notre Dame and Butler in their three games in 2021's Maui Invitational and are set to take on No. 1 Kansas to open the 2023 tournament. This year's event will be played at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa in the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu because of the wildfires.
2023 MAUI INVITATIONAL: Bracket, schedule, teams
Chaminade had appeared in every Maui Invitational from 1984 to 2017, but that changed in 2018. That season, the tournament changed things up so that Chaminade will play in the "Mainland" bracket in even years but return to the Maui bracket on odd years.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 tournament had a different look and was played in Asheville, North Carolina. Chaminade did not make the trip. The Silverswords are back in the bracket in 2021. However, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols in Hawaii, the event will be played in Las Vegas, Nevada.
SWORDS UP: The Maui Invitational for men's basketball is 'Christmas every year' for DII host school, Chaminade
You can track the Silverswords run in the 2023 tournament below:
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Monday, Nov. 20
|No. 1 Kansas
|L, 83-56
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
|No. 24 UCLA
|L, 76-48
|Wednesday, Nov. 22
|Syracuse
|L, 105-56
The Maui Invitational: Tracking Chaminade's wins
Chaminade is now 8-96 in Maui Invitational history, but the Silverswords have certainly made their name known. Chaminade, of course, put itself on the map with an upset of top-ranked Virginia way back in 1982 prior to the tournament, and since 1984, it has had some upsets along the way in Maui as well.
The Silverswords actually won their first game ever in the Maui Invitational, defeating Davidson in 1984 before losing to Providence in the championship. They've only won games in back-to-back seasons once and then had to wait 11 years for the next win. That's the longest span between upsets for Chaminade.
Here's every one of the Silverswords' eight wins in the Maui.
|Year
|Opponent
|Final score
|1984
|Davidson
|77-62
|1991
|Providence
|111-108
|1992
|Stanford
|71-63 (2OT)
|2003
|Villanova
|52-49
|2007
|Princeton
|74-70
|2010
|Oklahoma
|68-64
|2012
|Texas
|86-73
|2017
|Cal
|96-72
Head coach Eric Bovaird took over the Silverswords in the 2011-12 season. In just his second year at the helm, he led Chaminade to an 86-73 opening-round upset of Texas. It closed out its tenure as the annual host by upsetting California 96-72.
That feeling when you just knocked off a Power 5 school! LET’S GOOOO!! @mauiinv @thepacwest… https://t.co/GUv4T4n2wj— Chaminade Athletics (@GoSwords) November 22, 2017
Chaminade's complete history at the Maui Invitational
Chaminade's early-season schedule is thus second to none in difficulty at the DII level. The Silverswords have seen countless Hall of Fame coaches, national champions and top-25 teams on an annual basis. Let's take a look at who they have faced in the tournament.
|Year
|School (Ranking IF AVAILABLE)
|Final Score
|1984
|Davidson
|Won, 77-62
|1984
|Providence
|Lost, 60-58
|1985
|Kansas State
|Lost, 68-56
|1985
|Virginia Tech
|Lost, 70-66
|1986
|Long Beach State
|Lost, 70-67
|1986
|UNC-Charlotte
|Lost, 79-55
|1986
|Arkansas
|Lost, 69-54
|1987
|Kansas
|Lost, 89-62
|1987
|Stanford
|Lost, 93-82
|1987
|Nebraska
|Lost, 76-75
|1988
|Memphis State
|Lost, 88-44
|1988
|Vanderbilt
|Lost, 94-70
|1988
|DePaul
|Lost, 89-68
|1989
|Louisville
|Lost, 89-70
|1989
|Evansville
|Lost, 70-53
|1989
|San Diego State
|Lost, 63-49
|1990
|Iowa State
|Lost, 115-82
|1990
|Toledo
|Lost, 108-100
|1990
|Loyola Marymount
|Lost, 162-129
|1991
|Providence
|Won, 111-108
|1991
|Arkansas
|Lost, 99-84
|1991
|Rice
|Lost, 93-86
|1992
|Memphis State
|Lost, 64-56
|1992
|Oklahoma
|Lost, 105-88
|1992
|Stanford
|Won, 71-63 (2OT)
|1993
|Boston College
|Lost, 108-61
|1993
|Notre Dame
|Lost, 94-78
|1993
|Tennessee Tech
|Lost, 83-78
|1994
|Maryland
|Lost, 95-67
|1994
|Indiana
|Lost, 92-79
|1994
|Texas A&M
|Lost, 73-52
|1995
|Michigan State
|Lost, 69-65
|1995
|Vanderbilt
|Lost, 96-71
|1995
|Wisconsin
|Lost, 104-66
|1996
|UMass
|Lost, 59-48
|1996
|South Carolina
|Lost, 64-55
|1996
|Iowa
|Lost, 67-37
|1997
|Duke
|Lost, 96-70
|1997
|DePaul
|Lost, 57-55
|1997
|Boston College
|Lost, 81-72
|1998
|Syracuse
|Lost, 82-44
|1998
|Clemson
|Lost, 72-60
|1998
|Arizona State
|Lost, 78-64
|1999
|Purdue
|Lost, 96-78
|1999
|Utah State
|Lost, 70-48
|1999
|Memphis
|Lost, 88-65
|2000
|Arizona
|Lost, 97-57
|2000
|UConn
|Lost, 77-61
|2000
|UNLV
|Lost, 90-70
|2001
|South Carolina
|Lost, 74-61
|2001
|Seton Hall
|Lost, 74-62
|2001
|Houston
|Lost, 76-73
|2002
|Virginia
|Lost, 86-76
|2002
|Arizona State
|Lost, 101-71
|2002
|UMass
|Lost, 69-55
|2003
|Villanova
|Won, 52-49
|2003
|Hawaii
|Lost, 68-54
|2003
|San Diego State
|Lost, 75-67
|2004
|Texas
|Lost, 84-62
|2004
|Louisville
|Lost, 93-63
|2004
|BYU
|Lost, 77-56
|2005
|Michigan State
|Lost, 89-67
|2005
|Maryland
|Lost, 98-69
|2005
|Kansas
|Lost, 102-54
|2006
|UCLA
|Lost, 88-63
|2006
|DePaul
|Lost, 93-74
|2006
|Oklahoma
|Lost, 72-57
|2007
|Marquette
|Lost, 74-63
|2007
|LSU
|Lost, 78-72
|2007
|Princeton
|Won, 74-70
|2008
|North Carolina
|Lost, 115-70
|2008
|Alabama
|Lost, 78-56
|2008
|Indiana
|Lost, 81-79
|2009
|Maryland
|Lost, 79-51
|2009
|Vanderbilt
|Lost, 68-41
|2009
|Colorado
|Lost, 73-58
|2010
|Michigan State
|Lost, 82-74
|2010
|Wichita State
|Lost, 79-58
|2010
|Oklahoma
|Won, 68-64
|2011
|UCLA
|Lost 92-60
|2011
|Georgetown
|Lost 88-61
|2011
|Tennessee
|Lost 86-60
|2012
|Texas
|Won 86-73
|2012
|Illinois
|Lost 84-61
|2012
|North Carolina (No. 9)
|Lost 112-70
|2013
|Baylor (No. 13)
|Lost 93-77
|2013
|Gonzaga (No. 11)
|Lost 113-81
|2013
|Minnesota
|Lost 83-68
|2014
|Pittsburgh
|Lost 81-68
|2014
|BYU
|Lost 121-85
|2014
|Missouri
|Lost 74-60
|2015
|Kansas (No. 5)
|Lost 123-72
|2015
|UNLV
|Lost 93-73
|2015
|St. John's
|Lost 100-93
|2016
|North Carolina (No. 4)
|Lost 104-61
|2016
|Connecticut
|Lost 93-82
|2016
|Tennessee
|Lost 95-81
|2017
|Notre Dame
|Lost 83-56
|2017
|Michigan
|Lost 102-64
|2017
|California
|Won 96-72
|2019
|Kansas
|Lost, 93-63
|2019
|UCLA
|Lost, 74-48
|2019
|Georgia
|Lost, 80-77
|2021
|Oregon
|Lost, 73-49
|2021
|Notre Dame
|Lost, 90-64
|2021
|Butler
|Lost, 84-51
|2023
|Kansas (No. 1)
|Lost, 83-56
|2023
|UCLA (No. 24)
|Lost, 76-48
|2023
|Syracuse
|Lost, 105-56