Jordan Smith | NCAA.com | November 23, 2023

Colorado State stuns No. 8 Creighton to win Hall of Fame Classic

AP poll breakdown: Andy Katz Q&A, reactions to Nov. 20 college basketball rankings

Colorado State is celebrating more than Thanksgiving after knocking off No. 8 Creighton, 69-48 Thursday afternoon.

The win makes the Rams champions of this year's Hall of Fame Classic.

CSU's Isaiah Stevens took home tournament MVP. The 6'0 guard led the Rams in scoring on Thursday with 20 points, 14 of which came in the second half. He also led with seven assists and pulled down seven rebounds, trailing only Joel Scott's nine.

Creignton struggled from the field, shooting just 27.9% on the day. Meanwhile, Colorado State hit on 47.6 attempts from the field and shot over 50% in the second half.

The Rams (6-0) will put their undefeated record on the line next Wednesday when they take on rival Colorado. 

Creighton (5-1) will try to rebound next Thursday when it takes on Oklahoma State.

