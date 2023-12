2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament bracket predictions after one month of the season

Andy Katz has revealed his March Madness men's bracket predictions after one month of the college basketball season. Purdue, Arizona, Marquette and UConn snagged the No. 1 seeds in the first predictions.

πŸ“²: Tap in to follow men's hoops all season long on Bleacher Report

Here is a look at Katz's predicted 68-team field.

March Madness men's bracket predictions SEED MIDWEST SOUTH WEST EAST 1 Purdue UConn Arizona Marquette 16 Norfolk State/Quinnipiac Sacred Heart UT Martin Jacksonville/Prairie View A&M 8 Auburn Ohio State Virginia Arkansas 9 Princeton Mississippi State San Diego State Northwestern 5 Clemson Alabama Memphis Miami (FL) 12 Liberty Grand Canyon Dayton Santa Clara/Oregon 4 Villanova Gonzaga Texas A&M Texas 13 Indiana State McNeese State Hawai'i UNC Greensboro 6 Colorado State Creighton BYU Illinois 11 TCU Ole Miss/Iowa State Florida Cincinnati 3 North Carolina Tennessee FAU Duke 14 Northern Illinois UMass Lowell Portland State UNC Wilmington 7 Michigan State Wisconsin James Madison Oklahoma 10 UCLA Southern California Nebraska Providence 2 Baylor Kansas Houston Kentucky 15 Longwood Purdue Fort Wayne North Dakota Colgate

First four out: Florida State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Xavier

Next four out: Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah