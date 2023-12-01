The first DII men's basketball all-stats starting 5 for 2023-24

The first month of the 2023-24 DII men's basketball season is in the books. That means there have been plenty of players stuffing the box scores, which also means it's time for the first DII men's basketball all-stats starting five of the new season.

This is the fifth season of the all-stats starting five. For those new to the all-stats team, this is a monthly dream team based on statistical leaders in DII men’s basketball. Some may be outright No. 1 in a single category, while others are sometimes top-five in several categories. It's very early, and numbers may be a little inflated because of how few games have been played, but it's always good to start off now and see who progresses throughout the season. Essentially, it is important to remember that this is simply a snapshot of the moment, based 100 percent on stats and by no means a list of the best players on the court right now.

The November DII men’s basketball All-Stats Starting Five

(Note: All stats through Nov. 29 per NCAA.org)

Guard: Darnell Evans, Caldwell

Evans is red hot, recently following up a 42-point performance (the most by any player this season so far) by dropping 38 three nights later. He scored all those points shooting an impressive 62.2 percent from the floor including going 6-for-11 from 3-point land in both games. The 6-foot sophomore is averaging 28.5 points per game to lead DII men's basketball heading into the second month of the season. Evans had a strong freshman debut last year, scoring 18.8 points per game, but he is shooting much better from the floor, behind the arc, and at the line in what could be a second-year breakout campaign.

Guard: Qiant Myers, Western Oregon

Myers is breaking out in a big way in the early part of the season. After finishing last year with 6.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game, he is exploding, leading DII in assists with 8.7 per game while scoring 17.3 points per game. He already has three double-digit assist games and even has one of two triple-doubles on the young DII season. His field-goal and 3-point percentages are vastly improved, as are his rebounds, contributing a career-high 5.7 per game so far. There is a long way to go, but Myers has come out with the hot hand.

Also considered: Rashad Bolden, Mississippi College; Jake Hilmer, Upper Iowa; Javeon Jones, Catawba; Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta; James Patterson, St. Thomas Aquinas; Benno Zecic, Southern Nazarene

Forward: Frank Champion, North Georgia

Champion leads DII men's basketball in one of my favorite categories: double-doubles. That means he's out there every night, powering the No. 17 team in DII to victories every time he touches the floor. On the season, Champion is in the top 15 in DII men's basketball with 23.6 points per game, while pulling down 9.6 rebounds per night, and placing in the top 10 in DII with 6.1 assists per game. He has double-doubled in a DII-best six of his eight starts and has come awfully close to a triple-double on three different occasions already this season. One of my preseason players to watch, Champion is already playing like an MVP.

Forward: Jake Nelson, Bloomsburg

This time of year, rounding out the forwards in the all-stats starting five is easy: You grab the DII leader in rebounds. Nelson is doing just that, averaging 14.3 rebounds per game — two more boards than any other player — and already has an 18 and 19-rebound game to his name. Nelson has always rebounded pretty well, averaging 9.2 his sophomore season and 8.8 last year, so the uptick is nice, but hardly unexpected. He's also shooting 64.1 percent from the floor with 21.6 points per game over his last three so he may be heating up as the winter months approach.

Also considered: Dalton Albrecht, Bemidji State; Maalik Cartwright, Delta State; Milos Vicentic, McKendree; Alex Steen, Florida Southern

Center: Charles Johnston, Cal State Monterey Bay

The 6-foot-11 center hails from Australia and has athleticism in his blood with his father a former professional cricket player and uncle a professional rugby player. For the Otters, Johnston is dominating the paint, tops among centers and second in DII in rebounds with 12.2 rebounds per game and ninth in DII with a 71.4 field-goal percentage (best among all centers). He has a 21-rebound game under his belt (the most in a single game thus far) and hasn't missed a field goal in two-straight games. He is certainly entering December on fire.

Also considered: Max Amadasun, Augusta; Matheus Silveria, Rollins