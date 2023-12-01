Northwestern forces 17 turnovers, Buie drops 31 points to defeat No. 1 Purdue in overtime

The Northwestern Wildcats held on to hand No. 1 Purdue its first loss of the season 92-88, giving fans a repeat of last season's win over the Boilermakers.

This game seemed to have fans on the edge of their seats, or standing, as both teams went back and forth, leading up to OT action. As both teams kicked off the first Big Ten Conference showdown of the season, it truly marked an eye-opening performance from the Wildcats. Coming back from a 13-point deficit seemed to be the name of the game early on, but the narrative shifted as the Wildcats powered through in OT.

Here's how the game entered OT: Boo Buie's critical basket with 3.2 seconds left on the clock pushed Kansas ahead 76-74 and led to a pivotal opportunity for 2022-23 Naismith Player of the Year Zach Edey, as he responded with a layup of his own with 0.6 remaining on the clock, tying the game at 76.

OT began with a dunk from Edey followed by a trade-off of threes. A bit of foul trouble hovered over the Boilermakers, and the game soon traveled to the hands of the Wildcats as they were 8-for-12 from the line in OT alone.

While Edey ended the night leading Purdue with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 15-for-20 from the line, the Boilermakers struggled to take hold of an opportunity in OT － scoring one three and coming up short defensively to attack the Wildcats.

Buie starred in tonight's showdown, as he accounted for 31 points and nine assists. Tyler Berry and Ryan Langborg also shined, combining for 41 points.

Northwestern's upset was just one of two jaw-dropping performances from Friday night, as No. 5 Kansas walked away with a win over No. 4 UConn 69-65.

The Wildcats now prepare to face Detroit Mercy on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The Boilermakers head home to take on Iowa on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.