Who will be this season's college basketball player of the year?

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the next week of games during the 2019-20 season.

No. 1 Michigan State plays No. 2 Kentucky in the first day of the regular season as part of the Champions Classic. No. 3 Kansas meets No. 4 Duke in the other Champions Classic game.

All times Eastern.

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Central Arkansas at No. 16 Baylor | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 Louisville at Miami | 6:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Wagner at No. 12 Seton Hall | 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke (New York City) | 7 p.m. | ESPN

North Florida at No. 6 Florida | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Jacksonville at No. 19 Xavier | 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+

St. Francis (PA) at No. 25 VCU | 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Michigan | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UNC Asheville at Tennessee | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+

Virginia Tech at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Holy Cross at No. 7 Maryland | 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina State at No. 14 Memphis | 8 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

North Dakota State at Kansas State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Rice at Arkansas | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

Eastern Illinois at No. 13 Texas Tech | 8 p.m.

Penn at Alabama | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

Florida International at Mississippi State | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

Army at No. 10 Villanova | 8:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at N.C. State | 8:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Fresno State at No. 15 Oregon | 9 p.m.

No. 20 Saint Mary's vs. Wisconsin (Sioux Falls, SD) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Georgia Southern at No. 24 Auburn | 9 p.m. | SEC Network

UC Riverside at Nebraska | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky (New York City) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Montana State at No. 17 Utah State | 10 p.m.

Alabama State at No. 8 Gonzaga

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Wake Forest at Boston College | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

Notre Dame at No. 9 North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Green Bay at No. 23 Purdue | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

North Alabama at South Carolina | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+

Incarnate Word at Missouri | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

Northwestern State at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

SE Missouri State at Vanderbilt | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

Florida State at Pitt | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Cincinnati at No. 18 Ohio State | 8:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 11 Virginia at Syracuse | 9 p.m. | ACC Network

Northern Arizona at No. 21 Arizona | 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Bryant at Rutgers | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Presbyterian at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Friday, Nov. 8

No. 24 Auburn vs. Davidson (Annapolis, MD) | 6 p.m. | CBSSN

Eastern Kentucky at No. 2 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | SEC Network

Colorado State at No. 4 Duke | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 9 North Carolina at UNC Wilmington | 7 p.m.

UIC at No. 14 Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Siena at No. 19 Xavier | 7 p.m.

North Texas at No. 25 VCU | 7 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Miami | 7 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Arkansas State at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+

Coppin State at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Bowling Green at No. 22 LSU | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

Sam Houston State at Mississippi State | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

Northern Kentucky at Missouri | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

East Carolina at Navy | 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN

UNC Greensboro at No. 3 Kansas | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Weber State at No. 17 Utah State | 9 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 16 Baylor vs. Washington (Anchorage, AK) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona State vs. Colorado (Shanghai, China) | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 9

Robert Morris at Notre Dame | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Nicholls at Pitt | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Stony Brook at No. 12 Seton Hall | 2:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Oklahoma State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas at No. 23 Purdue | 7 p.m. | FS1

Bethune-Cookman at No. 13 Texas Tech | 8 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Minnesota (Sioux Falls, SD) | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Rhode Island at No. 7 Maryland | 9 p.m. | FS1

Boise State at No. 15 Oregon | 11 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Gonzaga

Sunday, Nov. 10

Boston College at South Florida | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Wyoming at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Florida State at No. 6 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Youngstown State at No. 5 Louisville | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Columbia at Wake Forest | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Colgate at Clemson | 3 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

UMass Lowell at No. 18 Ohio State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Detroit Mercy at N.C. State | 4 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

James Madison at No. 11 Virginia | 6 p.m. | ESPNU

Binghamton at No. 1 Michigan State | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Illinois at No. 21 Arizona | 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Winthrop at No. 20 Saint Mary's

Elon at Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

UL Monroe at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

Texas A&M-CC at Vanderbilt | 8 p.m. | SEC Network

Florida Atlantic at Alabama | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+