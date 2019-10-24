Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the next week of games during the 2019-20 season.
No. 1 Michigan State plays No. 2 Kentucky in the first day of the regular season as part of the Champions Classic. No. 3 Kansas meets No. 4 Duke in the other Champions Classic game.
All times Eastern.
College basketball game times, TV schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Central Arkansas at No. 16 Baylor | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Louisville at Miami | 6:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Wagner at No. 12 Seton Hall | 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke (New York City) | 7 p.m. | ESPN
North Florida at No. 6 Florida | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Jacksonville at No. 19 Xavier | 7 p.m.
Western Carolina at Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+
St. Francis (PA) at No. 25 VCU | 7 p.m.
Appalachian State at Michigan | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
UNC Asheville at Tennessee | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+
Virginia Tech at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Holy Cross at No. 7 Maryland | 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina State at No. 14 Memphis | 8 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
North Dakota State at Kansas State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Arkansas | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Eastern Illinois at No. 13 Texas Tech | 8 p.m.
Penn at Alabama | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Florida International at Mississippi State | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Army at No. 10 Villanova | 8:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at N.C. State | 8:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Fresno State at No. 15 Oregon | 9 p.m.
No. 20 Saint Mary's vs. Wisconsin (Sioux Falls, SD) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Georgia Southern at No. 24 Auburn | 9 p.m. | SEC Network
UC Riverside at Nebraska | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky (New York City) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Montana State at No. 17 Utah State | 10 p.m.
Alabama State at No. 8 Gonzaga
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Wake Forest at Boston College | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
Notre Dame at No. 9 North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACC Network
Green Bay at No. 23 Purdue | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
North Alabama at South Carolina | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+
Incarnate Word at Missouri | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Northwestern State at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
SE Missouri State at Vanderbilt | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Florida State at Pitt | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Cincinnati at No. 18 Ohio State | 8:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 11 Virginia at Syracuse | 9 p.m. | ACC Network
Northern Arizona at No. 21 Arizona | 9 p.m.
RANKINGS: The preseason Top 25 AP Poll
Thursday, Nov. 7
Bryant at Rutgers | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Presbyterian at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACC Network
Friday, Nov. 8
No. 24 Auburn vs. Davidson (Annapolis, MD) | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
Eastern Kentucky at No. 2 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Colorado State at No. 4 Duke | 7 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 9 North Carolina at UNC Wilmington | 7 p.m.
UIC at No. 14 Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Siena at No. 19 Xavier | 7 p.m.
North Texas at No. 25 VCU | 7 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Miami | 7 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Arkansas State at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+
Coppin State at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Bowling Green at No. 22 LSU | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Sam Houston State at Mississippi State | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Northern Kentucky at Missouri | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
East Carolina at Navy | 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
UNC Greensboro at No. 3 Kansas | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Weber State at No. 17 Utah State | 9 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 16 Baylor vs. Washington (Anchorage, AK) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Arizona State vs. Colorado (Shanghai, China) | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2
SEASON PREVIEW: The preseason AP All-American men's team
Saturday, Nov. 9
Robert Morris at Notre Dame | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Nicholls at Pitt | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Stony Brook at No. 12 Seton Hall | 2:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Oklahoma State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas at No. 23 Purdue | 7 p.m. | FS1
Bethune-Cookman at No. 13 Texas Tech | 8 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Minnesota (Sioux Falls, SD) | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Rhode Island at No. 7 Maryland | 9 p.m. | FS1
Boise State at No. 15 Oregon | 11 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Gonzaga
Sunday, Nov. 10
Boston College at South Florida | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Wyoming at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Florida State at No. 6 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Youngstown State at No. 5 Louisville | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Columbia at Wake Forest | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Colgate at Clemson | 3 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
UMass Lowell at No. 18 Ohio State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Detroit Mercy at N.C. State | 4 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
James Madison at No. 11 Virginia | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
Binghamton at No. 1 Michigan State | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Illinois at No. 21 Arizona | 9 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 11
Winthrop at No. 20 Saint Mary's
Elon at Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
UL Monroe at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Texas A&M-CC at Vanderbilt | 8 p.m. | SEC Network
Florida Atlantic at Alabama | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+