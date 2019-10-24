FOLLOW LIVE

No. 16 SMU battles Houston

Women's soccer: No. 3 UNC avenges 2018 College Cup final loss, beats No. 5 FSU

College football: Week 9 preview

basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 24, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Who will be this season's college basketball player of the year?

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the next week of games during the 2019-20 season.

No. 1 Michigan State plays No. 2 Kentucky in the first day of the regular season as part of the Champions Classic. No. 3 Kansas meets No. 4 Duke in the other Champions Classic game.

All times Eastern.

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Central Arkansas at No. 16 Baylor | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Louisville at Miami | 6:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Wagner at No. 12 Seton Hall | 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 4 Duke (New York City) | 7 p.m. | ESPN
North Florida at No. 6 Florida | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Jacksonville at No. 19 Xavier | 7 p.m.
Western Carolina at Georgia | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+
St. Francis (PA) at No. 25 VCU | 7 p.m.
Appalachian State at Michigan | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
UNC Asheville at Tennessee | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+
Virginia Tech at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Holy Cross at No. 7 Maryland | 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina State at No. 14 Memphis | 8 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
North Dakota State at Kansas State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Arkansas | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Eastern Illinois at No. 13 Texas Tech | 8 p.m.
Penn at Alabama | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Florida International at Mississippi State | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Army at No. 10 Villanova | 8:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at N.C. State | 8:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Fresno State at No. 15 Oregon | 9 p.m.
No. 20 Saint Mary's vs. Wisconsin (Sioux Falls, SD) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Georgia Southern at No. 24 Auburn | 9 p.m. | SEC Network
UC Riverside at Nebraska | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 2 Kentucky (New York City) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Montana State at No. 17 Utah State | 10 p.m.
Alabama State at No. 8 Gonzaga

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Wake Forest at Boston College | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
Notre Dame at No. 9 North Carolina | 7 p.m. | ACC Network
Green Bay at No. 23 Purdue | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
North Alabama at South Carolina | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+
Incarnate Word at Missouri | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Northwestern State at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
SE Missouri State at Vanderbilt | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Florida State at Pitt | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Oral Roberts at Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Cincinnati at No. 18 Ohio State | 8:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 11 Virginia at Syracuse | 9 p.m. | ACC Network
Northern Arizona at No. 21 Arizona | 9 p.m.

RANKINGS: The preseason Top 25 AP Poll

Thursday, Nov. 7

Bryant at Rutgers | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Presbyterian at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ACC Network

Friday, Nov. 8

No. 24 Auburn vs. Davidson (Annapolis, MD) | 6 p.m. | CBSSN
Eastern Kentucky at No. 2 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
Colorado State at No. 4 Duke | 7 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 9 North Carolina at UNC Wilmington | 7 p.m.
UIC at No. 14 Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Siena at No. 19 Xavier | 7 p.m.
North Texas at No. 25 VCU | 7 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Miami | 7 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Arkansas State at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | SEC Network+
Coppin State at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Bowling Green at No. 22 LSU | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Sam Houston State at Mississippi State | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Northern Kentucky at Missouri | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
East Carolina at Navy | 8:30 p.m. | CBSSN
UNC Greensboro at No. 3 Kansas | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Weber State at No. 17 Utah State | 9 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Iowa | 9 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 16 Baylor vs. Washington (Anchorage, AK) | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
Arizona State vs. Colorado (Shanghai, China) | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

SEASON PREVIEW: The preseason AP All-American men's team

Saturday, Nov. 9

Robert Morris at Notre Dame | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Nicholls at Pitt | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Stony Brook at No. 12 Seton Hall | 2:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Oklahoma State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas at No. 23 Purdue | 7 p.m. | FS1
Bethune-Cookman at No. 13 Texas Tech | 8 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Minnesota (Sioux Falls, SD) | 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Rhode Island at No. 7 Maryland | 9 p.m. | FS1
Boise State at No. 15 Oregon | 11 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Gonzaga

Sunday, Nov. 10

Boston College at South Florida | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Wyoming at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Florida State at No. 6 Florida | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Youngstown State at No. 5 Louisville | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Columbia at Wake Forest | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
Colgate at Clemson | 3 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
UMass Lowell at No. 18 Ohio State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Detroit Mercy at N.C. State | 4 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
James Madison at No. 11 Virginia | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
Binghamton at No. 1 Michigan State | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Illinois at No. 21 Arizona | 9 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11

Winthrop at No. 20 Saint Mary's
Elon at Georgia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
UL Monroe at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+
Texas A&M-CC at Vanderbilt | 8 p.m. | SEC Network
Florida Atlantic at Alabama | 8 p.m. | SEC Network+

11 breakout players for the 2019-20 men's college basketball season

Andy Katz of NCAA.com breaks down 11 men's basketball players who will have a breakout season in 2019-20.
READ MORE

Central Washington takes down DI Idaho in college basketball exhibition

The Central Washington University men's basketball team defeated the University of Idaho in an exhibition, 88-81.Here's how it happened.
READ MORE

Cassius Winston, Markus Howard top college basketball preseason AP All-American men's team

Cassius Winston is the only consensus selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Tuesday, a day after Michigan State was ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners