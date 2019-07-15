These are the longest active home winning streaks in DI men's college basketball

If any of the current home win streak leaders want to challenge the all-time record, they're going to have to play years to get there.

The longest home win streak in DI men's college basketball history belongs to Kentucky. The Wildcats won 129 games in a row at home from 1943 to 1955. Georgia Tech ended the steak on Jan. 8, 1955 by winning 59-58 at Memorial Coliseum.

College basketball: Longest active home winning streaks

1 (Tied). Buffalo — 26 games

The Bulls went undefeated at home last season, helping them pile up 32 wins, a national ranking, a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament and an appearance in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament for the second year in a row. Buffalo hasn't lost at home since falling to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017.

Great morning as we introduced the 14th head coach in UB men's basketball history @jim_whitesell #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/AG72ij7A1a — UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) April 8, 2019

1 (Tied). Tennessee — 26 games

The Volunteers' perfect home record last season included four home dates as the No. 1 team in the country. The Vols started the season 23-1 and ended up 31-6 with a spot in the Sweet 16. Tennessee last lost at home on Jan. 2, 2018 to Auburn.

3. Gonzaga — 22 games

Another impressive season for the Zags finished with 33 wins overall, a brief run with the No. 1 ranking and an Elite Eight appearance. West Coast Conference rival Saint Mary's is the most recent team to beat Gonzaga, taking a win on Jan. 18, 2018.

SEASON PREVIEW: Andy Katz's Top 25 players for next season

4. Kansas — 21 games

The Jayhawks' streak of consecutive regular-season Big 12 titles might have ended at 14, but KU still has one of the longest home-court win streaks in the country. Though Kansas struggled away from Allen Fieldhouse, it's been dominant in Lawrence. KU hasn't lost at home since dropping a game to Oklahoma State on Feb. 3, 2018.

5. Nevada — 18 games

The Wolfpack spent every game in the AP Top 25 last season, often in the top 10. Though Nevada lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament, it still finished 29-5 overall and didn't lose at home. Nevada most recently lost at the Lawlor Events Center on Feb. 7, 2018 to UNLV.

6. Purdue — 17 games

The Boilermakers barely missed making the Final Four for the first time since 1980, as Purdue lost to eventual national champion Virginia in the Elite Eight. The Boilermakers didn't fall once at Mackey Arena this past season. Ohio State is the most recent team to beat Purdue on its home floor, winning on Feb. 7, 2018.

7 (Tied). Prairie View A&M — 15 games

The Panthers returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1998 this past season, getting a No. 16 seed and playing in the First Four. They were dominant in the SWAC, going 17-1 overall before winning the conference tournament. The Panthers last lost at home on Feb. 10, 2018 to Grambling State.

7 (Tied). Wofford — 15 games

The Terriers set a program record with 30 wins and earned a Top 25 ranking for the first time in their history last season. They also went 15-0 at home. Wofford's home streak started after it lost the 2017-18 home finale to Mercer on Feb. 25, 2018.

9 (Tied). Gardner-Webb — 14 games

The Runnin' Bulldogs made program history last season by making the NCAA tournament for the first time. There, Gardner-Webb pushed eventual national champion Virginia, leading by as many as 14 points and by six at the half before falling 71-56. At home, Gardner-Webb hasn't lost since Feb. 15, 2018 to Winthrop.

SEASON PREVIEW: Ranking the best non-conference tournaments

9 (Tied). New Mexico State — 14 games

The Aggies set a program record by winning 30 games in 2018-19, helping them earn a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament. There, soon-to-be Final Four team Auburn beat the Aggies, 78-77, in the first round. The Aggies lost once at home this past season, when Saint Mary's won by 15 on Nov. 14, 2018.

Here's the rundown of active streaks of at least 10 games: