March Madness 2020: Complete schedule, dates

Here is the March Madness schedule for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four and NCAA championship game in Atlanta.
The 2020 tournament will start with Selection Sunday — when the full field of 68, seeding, and bracket are released — on March 15, 2020.
Games will begin with the First Four that Tuesday, March 17, and continue until the Final Four on April 4 and national championship on April 6.
Below is the full schedule. We will update it here with TV information and livestreaming links as soon as those are available.
2020 NCAA tournament schedule and locations:
|Dates
|Round
|City, STATE
|Host(s)
|Facility
|March 15
|Selection Sunday
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|March 17-18
|First Four
|Dayton, OH
|University of Dayton
|UD Arena
|March 19/21
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Albany, NY
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|Times Union Center
|March 19/21
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Spokane, WA
|University of Idaho
|Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
|March 19/21
|1st/2nd Rounds
|St. Louis, MO
|Missouri Valley Conference
|Enterprise Center
|March 19/21
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Tampa, FL
|University of South Florida
|Amalie Arena
|March 20/22
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Greensboro, NC
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Greensboro Coliseum
|March 20/22
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Omaha, NE
|Creighton University
|CenturyLink Center Omaha
|March 20/22
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Sacramento, CA
|Sacramento State University
|Golden 1 Center
|March 20/22
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Cleveland, OH
|Mid-American Conference/Cleveland State
|Quicken Loans Arena
|March 26/28
|Midwest Regional
|Indianapolis, IN
|Horizon League/IUPUI
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|March 26/28
|West Regional
|Los Angeles, CA
|Pepperdine University
|STAPLES Center
|March 27/29
|South Regional
|Houston, TX
|University of Houston
|Toyota Center
|March 27/29
|East Regional
|New York, NY
|St. John’s University/Big East Conference
|Madison Square Garden
|April 4/6
|Final Four
|Atlanta, GA
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
So, what is the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament?
The 68-team single-elimination tournament holds 67 games over 21 days, a jam-packed end to the season that aptly earned the nickname March Madness.
The NCAA tournament begs with Selection Sunday, when the selection committee announces all 68 tournament teams, and ends with the Final Four and championship game three weeks later.
Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:
|Final Four Dates
|Hosts
|City, State
|Facility
|April 3/5, 2021
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|April 2/4, 2022
|Tulane University
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|April 1/3, 2023
|Rice University, University of Houston,
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|April 6/8, 2024
|Arizona State University
|Phoenix, AZ
|State Farm Stadium
|April 5/7, 2025
|University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome
|April 4/6, 2026
|Horizon League, IUPUI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Here's how you can get March Madness tickets if you'd like to attend any of these games.
