March Madness 2020: Complete schedule, dates

Here is the March Madness schedule for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four and NCAA championship game in Atlanta.

The 2020 tournament will start with Selection Sunday — when the full field of 68, seeding, and bracket are released — on March 15, 2020.

Games will begin with the First Four that Tuesday, March 17, and continue until the Final Four on April 4 and national championship on April 6.

2020 NCAA tournament schedule and locations: Dates Round City, STATE Host(s) Facility March 15 Selection Sunday N/A N/A N/A March 17-18 First Four Dayton, OH University of Dayton UD Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Albany, NY Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Times Union Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Spokane, WA University of Idaho Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds St. Louis, MO Missouri Valley Conference Enterprise Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Tampa, FL University of South Florida Amalie Arena March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Greensboro, NC Atlantic Coast Conference Greensboro Coliseum March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Omaha, NE Creighton University CenturyLink Center Omaha March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Sacramento, CA Sacramento State University Golden 1 Center March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Cleveland, OH Mid-American Conference/Cleveland State Quicken Loans Arena March 26/28 Midwest Regional Indianapolis, IN Horizon League/IUPUI Lucas Oil Stadium March 26/28 West Regional Los Angeles, CA Pepperdine University STAPLES Center March 27/29 South Regional Houston, TX University of Houston Toyota Center March 27/29 East Regional New York, NY St. John’s University/Big East Conference Madison Square Garden April 4/6 Final Four Atlanta, GA Georgia Institute of Technology Mercedes-Benz Stadium

So, what is the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament?

The 68-team single-elimination tournament holds 67 games over 21 days, a jam-packed end to the season that aptly earned the nickname March Madness.

The NCAA tournament begs with Selection Sunday, when the selection committee announces all 68 tournament teams, and ends with the Final Four and championship game three weeks later.

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 3/5, 2021 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Here's how you can get March Madness tickets if you'd like to attend any of these games.

