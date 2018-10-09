Villanova joined an exclusive club in April as the Wildcats became just the eighth school to win at least three men's basketball national championships. There have been 15 schools that have won multiple national titles and 34 different schools have cut down the nets after winning the championship, led by UCLA with 11 titles.

Here is the complete list of schools that have won the most national championships, listed in order of the number of titles, then alphabetically.

School Number of Championships Last Championship Runner-Up finishes UCLA 11 1995 2 Kentucky 8 2012 4 North Carolina 6 2017 5 Duke 5 2015 6 Indiana 5 1987 1 Connecticut 4 2014 0 Kansas 3 2008 6 Villanova 3 2018 1 Cincinnati 2 1962 1 Florida 2 2007 1 Louisville 2 1986 0 Michigan State 2 2000 1 North Carolina State 2 1983 0 Oklahoma State 2 1946 0 San Francisco 2 1956 0 Arizona 1 1997 1 Arkansas 1 1994 1 California 1 1959 1 CCNY 1 1950 0 Georgetown 1 1984 3 Holy Cross 1 1947 0 La Salle 1 1954 0 Loyola (Ill.) 1 1963 0 Marquette 1 1977 1 Maryland 1 2002 0 Ohio State 1 1960 4 Oregon 1 1939 0 Stanford 1 1942 0 Syracuse 1 2003 2 UNLV 1 1990 0 Utah 1 1944 1 UTEP 1 1966 0 Wisconsin 1 1941 1 Wyoming 1 1943 0

*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.