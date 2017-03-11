March Madness: Getting to know the No. 9 seed

Fred VanVleet reacts to Wichita State's Elite Eight win after helping the Shockers become the first 9-seed to reach the Final Four.

*Note: All data is from the 1985 tournament to the present.

The 8 vs. 9 seed game is a literal a toss-up. In the last 35 years, 9 seeds have won 72 of 140 games — so, just over half. About 60 percent of those games played have been decided by fewer than 10 points.

And while 9 seeds haven’t fared well in the second round -- where they’ve almost always faced a number one seed and lost 66 of 73 games -- five teams have reached the Sweet 16, four made it to the Elite Eight and one, Wichita State in 2013, even advanced to the Final Four.

Thanks to that lopsided second-round matchup, the No. 9 seeds don’t have the same success lower seed teams have, but that doesn’t mean they still can’t make a splash in the tournament.

Wichita State came into the 2013 tournament with an at-large bid from the Missouri Valley conference and breezed past eighth-seeded Pittsburgh, 73-55, in the first round.

The Shockers then upset No. 1 Gonzaga, beat No. 13 La Salle and No. 2 Ohio State to make their second Final Four in school history.

One year after being knocked out by a No. 9 seed, Pitt stormed back in 2014 as a No. 9 seed of its own to hand No. 8 Colorado the biggest upset between 9s and 8s. The Panthers only allowed 18 points in the first half, and Talib Zanna scored 16 of Pittsburgh’s 46 first half points before beating the Buffaloes, 77-48.

2019 was one of the rare occasions all No. 9 seeds advanced to the Round of 32, winning by an average of 16 points. It was only the fifth time the lower seed won all four games and last since 2001. The other three times this happened was in 1989,1994 and 1999. In the next round, UCF came within literal inches of upsetting top overall seed Duke while Oklahoma, Baylor and Washington lost by a margin of 15. 3 points against the other No. 1 seeds.