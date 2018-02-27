Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 2, 2022 Why losing streaks shouldn't really matter when filling out your NCAA tournament bracket Best Dunks from the National Championship Share Are you sitting down? Because you probably should before reading this: Losing streaks don't really matter when filling out your NCAA tournament bracket. What!? Blasphemy! Yes, you read that second sentence correctly. Go back and read it again if you want. There's a variety of strategies basketball fans employ when making their March Madness picks: which school's colors they like better, which team's mascot might win in a theoretical fight, which school's name is more fun to say and yes, how teams have recently performed on the court. We're here to dispel that final notion. We analyzed the results from the last 23 NCAA tournaments and found 79 teams that entered the tournament on a losing streak of at least two games. Forty-seven of those teams (roughly 60 percent) won their Round of 64 matchup. We did not include wins in the First Four. Length of Losing Streak Number of Teams Combined Wins Avg. Wins Five losses 1 0 0.00 Four losses 4 6 1.50 Three losses 15 13 0.87 Two losses 59 70 1.19 In total, those teams combined for 89 wins in the NCAA tournament, including 17 Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights and six Final Four appearances, so roughly a third of those teams made the second weekend of the tournament. The most notable and recent example of a team making a deep NCAA tournament run immediately after a losing streak was No. 11 seed UCLA in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, which had lost its final three regular-season games and its first game in the Pac-12 tournament, before it rattled off five wins in a row to become the second team to ever go from the First Four to the Final Four. The Bruins repeatedly found themselves in tight games. Their loss to the Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12 tournament, their fourth straight loss, was in overtime, as was their Final Four loss to No. 1 seed Gonzaga. Two of UCLA's five NCAA tournament wins also went to overtime. Tournament Finish After Losing Streak Number of Teams First Four 3 Round of 64 29 Round of 32 21 Sweet 16 17 Elite Eight 3 Final Four 6 This data doesn't suggest that you should automatically pencil in a team on a three-game losing streak into the Final Four, but don't write off a team in the first round just because it left a sour taste in your mouth when you saw that it lost its regular-season finale and the first game in its conference tournament. In fact, the last seven NCAA tournament teams that entered March Madness on a losing streak won at least one game in the tournament, including a pair of teams that were on a four-game slide entering Selection Sunday. Of course, it's relatively rare for teams to enter the NCAA tournament on a losing streak, given the single-elimination nature of conference tournaments, so there won't be any teams on a losing streak that also earned an automatic bid. Typically, there might be three or four teams per season that make the tournament following a multiple-game losing streak and given that they're at-large teams, the rest of their resume is strong enough that they were still able to make the tournament despite a small, late-season slide, so their ceiling is probably higher than the losing streak might suggest. Here's a complete list of teams in the last 23 NCAA tournaments that have entered the tournament on a losing streak of at least two games. Year School Losing Streak Tournament Finish 2021 UCLA 4 games Final Four 2021 Villanova 2 games Sweet 16 2021 Texas Tech 2 games Round of 32 2021 West Virginia 2 games Round of 32 2019 UCF 2 games Round of 32 2019 Baylor 4 games Round of 32 2019 Oklahoma 2 games Round of 32 2018 Creighton 2 games Round of 64 2018 Virginia Tech 2 games Round of 64 2018 TCU 2 games Round of 64 2018 Arizona State 2 games Round of 64 2017 Florida 2 games Elite Eight 2017 South Carolina 2 games Final Four 2017 Oklahoma State 3 games Round of 64 2017 Butler 2 games Sweet 16 2017 Dayton 2 games Round of 64 2016 Vanderbilt 2 games First Four 2016 Wisconsin 2 games Sweet 16 2016 Iowa State 2 games Sweet 16 2016 Syracuse 3 games Final Four 2015 Oklahoma State 2 games Round of 64 2015 Ole Miss 2 games Round of 64 2015 St. John's 2 games Round of 64 2014 North Carolina 2 games Round of 32 2014 Kansas State 3 games Round of 64 2014 Arizona State 3 games Round of 64 2014 Iowa 3 games First Four 2013 Oklahoma 2 games Round of 64 2013 Minnesota 3 games Round of 32 2013 La Salle 2 games Sweet 16 2013 California 2 games Round of 32 2011 Villanova 5 games Round of 64 2011 Wisconsin 2 games Sweet 16 2011 Purdue 2 games Round of 32 2011 Georgetown 4 games Round of 64 2010 Clemson 2 games Round of 64 2010 Missouri 2 games Round of 32 2010 Villanova 2 games Round of 32 2010 Syracuse 2 games Sweet 16 2009 Connecticut 2 games Final Four 2009 California 2 games Round of 64 2009 Clemson 2 games Round of 64 2008 Louisville 2 games Elite Eight 2008 Indiana 2 games Round of 64 2007 Vanderbilt 2 games Sweet 16 2007 Virginia 2 games Round of 32 2007 Stanford 2 games Round of 64 2007 UCLA 2 games Final Four 2007 Duke 3 games Round of 64 2006 West Virginia 2 games Sweet 16 2006 North Carolina State 4 games Round of 32 2006 Alabama 2 games Round of 32 2006 Oklahoma 2 games Round of 64 2006 Wisconsin 3 games Round of 64 2005 Charlotte 3 games Round of 64 2004 Wake Forest 3 games Sweet 16 2004 Memphis 2 games Round of 32 2004 Providence 3 games Round of 64 2004 North Carolina 2 games Round of 32 2003 Florida 3 games Round of 32 2003 Maryland 2 games Sweet 16 2003 Alabama 2 games Round of 64 2003 Cincinnati 2 games Round of 64 2002 Georgia 2 games Round of 32 2002 UCLA 2 games Sweet 16 2001 Georgia 2 games Round of 64 2001 Virginia 2 games Round of 64 2001 Notre Dame 3 games Round of 32 2001 Xavier 2 games Round of 64 2000 Indiana 2 games Round of 64 2000 North Carolina 2 games Final Four 2000 Syracuse 2 games Sweet 16 2000 Purdue 2 games Elite Eight 1999 Purdue 3 games Sweet 16 1999 Iowa 2 games Sweet 16 1998 Michigan State 2 games Sweet 16 1998 West Virginia 3 games Sweet 16 1998 Western Michigan 2 games Round of 32 1998 Oklahoma State 2 games Round of 32 March Madness: Tracking the teams that have never made the NCAA tournament In the long history of the men's NCAA tournament, a field that has now grown to 68 teams, there are still a number of programs waiting to participate in their first March Madness. 