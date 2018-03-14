What do Christ Koumadje and Demontrae Jefferson have in common? They’re both outliers.
Koumadje, a center from Florida State, stands at 7-4, making him the tallest player in the NCAA tournament. Jefferson, a 5-7 Texas Southern guard, is the shortest.
Here’s the full ranking of 2018’s field of 68 by height:
|Rank
|School
|Average Height (in inches)
|1
|Duke
|79.21
|2
|Florida State
|78.59
|3
|Oklahoma
|78.47
|4
|Kentucky
|78.23
|5
|Kansas
|78.17
|6
|Alabama
|78.14
|7
|San Diego State
|78.08
|8
|UCLA
|78.00
|8
|West Virginia
|78.00
|10
|Virginia
|77.92
|11
|Purdue
|77.92
|12
|Missouri
|77.85
|13
|Texas Tech
|77.79
|14
|Texas
|77.69
|14
|Xavier
|77.69
|16
|Michigan State
|77.67
|17
|Providence
|77.62
|18
|North Carolina
|77.56
|19
|Arizona
|77.47
|20
|Creighton
|77.46
|20
|Gonzaga
|77.46
|22
|Wichita State
|77.25
|23
|TCU
|77.23
|24
|Clemson
|77.21
|25
|Loyola Chicago
|77.20
|26
|Michigan
|77.18
|27
|UNCG
|77.17
|28
|Montana
|77.08
|28
|Florida
|77.08
|30
|Buffalo
|77.07
|31
|Miami
|77.00
|31
|Arkansas
|77.00
|31
|Cincinnati
|77.00
|31
|Houston
|77.00
|31
|Kansas State
|77.00
|31
|UMBC
|77.00
|37
|Syracuse
|76.93
|38
|Stephen F. Austin
|76.92
|39
|NC State
|76.92
|40
|Penn
|76.89
|41
|Georgia State
|76.85
|42
|Butler
|76.83
|42
|Seton Hall
|76.83
|44
|Charleston
|76.77
|44
|Ohio State
|76.77
|46
|Virginia Tech
|76.75
|47
|Auburn
|76.73
|47
|Marshall
|76.73
|49
|Nevada
|76.71
|50
|Murray State
|76.67
|51
|Bucknell
|76.64
|52
|CSU Fullerton
|76.60
|53
|Davidson
|76.57
|54
|Iona
|76.50
|54
|Villanova
|76.50
|56
|South Dakota State
|76.45
|57
|St. Bonaventure
|76.31
|58
|Texas A&M
|76.14
|59
|Wright State
|76.08
|60
|Lipscomb
|76.08
|61
|Rhode Island
|76.07
|62
|New Mexico State
|76.00
|63
|Tennessee
|75.94
|64
|Arizona State
|75.58
|65
|Texas Southern
|75.57
|66
|NC Central
|75.47
|67
|LIU-Brooklyn
|75.27
|68
|Radford
|75.21
The Blue Devils’ players average 79.2 inches (just over 6-7). Duke has 10 players over 6-6, and their shortest player is 6-2. That may have something to do with why the Blue Devils are the fourth-best rebounding team in the country, and the second-best in the tournament.
Radford is on the other end of the spectrum, averaging just 75.2 inches per player (just over 6-3). Only four Highlanders breach 6-6, and just one player in Radford’s starting five is taller than 6-5 — the 6-8 Randy Phillips, who averages 6.9 points per game. But it’s 6-5 Ed Polite Jr. who pulls in the most rebounds for Radford, accounting for 23% of the Highlanders boards.
Seeing that difference between a 1 seed and a 16 seed is pretty common. Here's how average height breaks down by seed:
|Seed
|Height
|2
|77.89
|9
|77.71
|10
|77.70
|1
|77.54
|5
|77.54
|8
|77.24
|4
|77.22
|3
|77.08
|6
|77.08
|11
|77.03
|13
|76.93
|14
|76.69
|15
|76.51
|7
|76.47
|12
|76.41
|16
|75.98
None of the 2-seeds (Duke, Purdue, North Carolina, and Cincinnati) have an average height of under 6-5. The 1 seeds include the Nos. 5 (Kansas), 10 (Virginia), and 14 (Xavier) tallest teams, but are brought down by Villanova, which has an average height of 6-4.5, the 14th shortest in the field. Unsurprisingly, four of the 16 seeds come in at the first (Radford), second (LIU-Brooklyn), third (NC Central), and fourth (Texas Southern) shortest teams in the tournament.
In the past 10 years, no player under 6-0 or over 6-10 has won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.
|Year
|School
|MOP
|Height (in inches)
|2017
|UNC
|Joel Berry II
|72
|2016
|Villanova
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|75
|2015
|Duke
|Tyus Jones
|73
|2014
|UConn
|Shabazz Napier
|73
|2013
|Louisville
|Luke Hancock
|78
|2012
|Kentucky
|Anthony Davis
|82
|2011
|UConn
|Kemba Walker
|73
|2010
|Duke
|Kyle Singler
|80
|2009
|UNC
|Wayne Ellington
|76
|2008
|Kansas
|Mario Chalmers
|73