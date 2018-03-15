The odds of filling this out perfectly are about 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com

After the first day of the NCAA tournament, thousands of brackets remain perfect. We are tracking tens of millions of brackets at five major bracket games, including the Capital One March Madness Bracket Challenge Game. That number equals well fewer than 1 percent of all brackets at our game as well as games at Bleacher Report, CBS, ESPN and Yahoo.

Two significant upsets took the largest toll on brackets. The first was the afternoon thriller when Donte Ingram last-second 3-pointer propelled 11-seed Loyola Chicago over 6-seed Miami provided the first upset of the tournament. Later, No. 14 seed Buffalo ousted No. 3 Arizona, a team picked to win the championship by 4.1 percent of all Bracket Challenge Game brackets.

CHECK YOUR BRACKET The first game of the tournament — 7-seed Rhode Island's overtime win vs. 10-seed Oklahoma — left only 45.5% of brackets perfect in NCAA.com's game.

Last year, one bracket stayed perfect for a record 39 games last year before busting in the final matchup on the first Saturday night.

Will this year’s tournament see the first bracket to nail all 63 picks in a row?

For reference, the chance of flipping a coin and getting heads 63 times in a row is 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,780,000. That’s 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

Here’s a look at how perfect brackets have progressed for NCAA.com's Bracket Challenge Game so far:

NCAA Digital's Dan Jepperson and Mike Szahaj contributed to the reporting of this article.