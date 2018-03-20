The odds of filling this out perfectly are about 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

Celebrities, they’re just like us!

After a wild start to the NCAA tournament, none of the celebrity brackets we were tracking are much to write home about.

But the best of the bunch was former president, George H.W. Bush.

We looked at dozens of celebrity brackets, from former presidents, to Super Bowl champions, to CNN anchors and Charles Barkley.

Bush’s bracket came out on top of all of them, with 43 points, which would put him in the 98th percentile. Right now, the average score in the Capital One Bracket Challenge Game is 36 points, and the leader has 54 points.

A little bit of home-team bias may have played a role in the former Texas representative’s bracket. He has Texas A&M winning the championship.

That pick meant he nailed one of the more surprising games of the second round: Texas A&M’s blowout of 2-seed UNC, an upset picked in just 4.1 percent of all BCG brackets.

Texas A&M upsets North Carolina, 86-65

Bush also predicted Nevada’s thrilling comeback over 2-seed Cincinnati.

Nevada wins after 22-point comeback

He saw Michigan State losing in the second round, but thought TCU would get the job done, not Syracuse.

In total, Bush picked zero upsets in the first round, and just five in the second (of which he got two correct).

While Bush’s bracket has performed pretty well so far, he only has five Elite Eight teams, and three Final Four teams left alive. That’s not a good setup for a winning bracket — the past four BCG champions have all picked the Elite Eight, Final Four, and championship game perfectly.

