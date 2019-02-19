March Madness: Getting to know the No. 16 seed

*Note: All data is from the 1985 tournament to the present.

The conversation surrounding 16 seeds will forever be different because of UMBC's upset of Virginia during the 2018 NCAA tournament. It's what happens when a team becomes the first 16 seed to upset a 1 seed.

But don't think just because 16 seeds are 1-135 against 1 seeds in tournament history that UMBC is the first to give a team like Virginia a tough matchup.

Fifteen

games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. And in 1989, two No. 16 seeds took their opponents to the brink of defeat as East Tennessee State and Princeton both led their opponents at halftime. However, ETSU failed to put away Oklahoma, which came back from 17 points down to win, 72-71, and Princeton narrowly lost to Georgetown, 50-49.

Oklahoma trimmed ETSU’s double-digit lead in the first half to six at halftime, and a go-ahead score by Mookie Blaylock with 1:21 left in the game pushed the Sooners past the Buccaneers on March 16, 1989. One day later, history was almost made again, as Princeton had two chances to win its opening round game over Georgetown before center Alonzo Mourning blocked last-second shots by Bob Scrabis and Kit Mueller to preserve the victory for the Hoyas.

One year later, a 16 seed took a 1 seed to overtime for the first time in tournament history. Murray State’s Greg Coble hit a 3-pointer late in the game to tie Michigan State at 65 before the Spartans eventually won in overtime.

Year Winner Loser Score 1985 Michigan Fairleigh Dickinson 59-55 1989 Oklahoma East Tennessee State 72-71 1989 Georgetown Princeton 72-71 1990 Michigan State Murray State 75-71 1996 Purdue Western Michigan 73-71

In the 2018 NCAA Tournament, every No. 1 seed not named Virginia won its opening-round game by at least 16 points.