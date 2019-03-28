Tracking the best (and not best) celebrity NCAA brackets

Gregg Nigl talks about his perfect bracket and predictions ahead of the Sweet 16

After the first two rounds of the 2019 NCAA tournament, the highest possible score for a bracket is 64 points. Only one person in the world has that verifiable score so far: Gregg Nigl, who still has a perfect bracket through 48 games — the most correct picks in a row without a miss in the history of the tournament that we can verify.

In following Nigl's bracket, we tracked tens of millions of brackets in major online bracket games across the country. But we also tracked a smaller subset of brackets — those filled out by celebrities. And it turns out they're not perfect either. Of the dozens we looked at, only a handful were above average.

The average score for the millions of brackets in our Bracket Challenge Game was just 41 points. A few celebrity brackets fell on the good side of that, including...

President Barack Obama (45 points):

Just in the nick of time: My brackets have never been my one shining moment, but here we go again. You can check out my #MarchMadness picks here: https://t.co/c3bjNrIo4w pic.twitter.com/EcCUdnZjun — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 21, 2019

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (47 points):

Never say never. pic.twitter.com/MjcIL7d8mE — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 21, 2019

And others fell way below. Mainly Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty, who picked an eclectic group of teams, such as "Godzilla," "Crest is better," "Missssisssipppi," "No Thanks," and "Love Buff chick dip." Even giving Gritty the benefit of the doubt, that bracket only scored 24 points so far. Stick to hockey.

But one celebrity bracket did score better than all the rest:

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory

Above: Jim Parsons' bracket.

After correctly picking 29 first-round games and 15 second round games, Parsons sits at 59 points — more than any other celebrity bracket we’ve tracked this year. That would put him in a tie for 180th place out of millions of brackets in our Bracket Challenge Game.

He’s gotten 44 out of 48 games correct, for an accuracy of 91.7 percent.

Parsons predicted all three of the 12-5 upsets correctly, choosing Liberty to beat Mississippi State, Murray State to beat Marquette, and Oregon to beat Wisconsin.

He also picked 10-seed Liberty to beat 7-seed Louisville — something that only 34.6 percent of all BCG players predicted — and 10-seed Iowa to beat 7-seed Cincinnati (only 33.8 percent of BCG brackets picked that one).

In the second round, Parsons went 15-for-16. The only game he missed was 12-seed Oregon’s win over 13-seed UC Irvine. Parsons picked 4-seed Kansas State to beat UC Irvine in the first round, then beat Oregon in the second.

His Sweet 16 doesn’t see many upsets. Parsons has all 1 and 2 seeds winning, except for Michigan, who he has losing to 3-seed Texas Tech.

Parsons didn’t fall victim to one of the most popular bracket traps — putting too much faith in your alma mater. The Texas native graduated from Houston, but picked his Cougars to lose to Kentucky in the Sweet 16. We’ll see if that pays off, as that game happens Friday at 9:59 PM ET.

Parsons’ Final Four has all four 1-seeds reaching the national semifinals, with Duke beating Gonzaga, and North Carolina beating Virginia. In the championship, Parsons has the Tar Heels taking down Duke for the third time this season.