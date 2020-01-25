When do coaches reach their first Final Four?

The 2019 NCAA Tournament saw three head coaches make their first Final Four: Virginia's Tony Bennett, Texas Tech's Chris Beard and Auburn's Bruce Pearl.
March Madness, the season of blue bloods and cinderella stories, doesn't just apply to the student-athletes – it also applies to head coaches as well. Some coaches, like Bennett and Pearl, endure more than a decade as a head coach, or even at one program, before reaching the Final Four.
Others, like Shaka Smart, get there in Year Two. Are there patterns? What about oddities?
There's plenty of both. Some figures before we look at the full data set of 152 head coaches:
- On average, it takes a head coach 10.4 years to reach their first Final Four.
- 18 coaches needed at least two decades to reach the Final Four.
- 81 coaches needed less than one decade to reach the Final Four.
- 48 coaches need five years or less to reach the Final Four.
- Eight coaches reached the Final Four in their first respective years at the helm: Ray Meyer, DePaul, 1943; Bill Hodges, Indiana State, 1979; Dick Harp, Kansas, 1957; Denny Crum, Louisville, 1972; Steve Fisher, Michigan, 1989; Bruce Drake, Oklahoma, 1939; Bully Gilstrap, Texas, 1943; Gary Thompson, Wichita State, 1965
Here's a look at the years of experience (as a head coach) it took each NCAA coach to reach the Final Four, dating all the way back to the first NCAA tournament in 1939, in descending order:
|Coach
|School
|First Final Four
|Experience
|Phog Allen
|Kansas
|1940
|34
|John Beilein
|Michigan
|2013
|31
|Bo Ryan
|Wisconsin
|2014
|31
|Nat Holman
|CCNY
|1947
|28
|Dana Altman
|Oregon
|2017
|28
|Jim Calhoun
|Connecticut
|1999
|27
|Harry Rabenhorst
|LSU
|1953
|25
|Dick Bennett
|Wisconsin
|2000
|24
|Gary Williams
|Maryland
|2001
|23
|Nibs Price
|California
|1946
|22
|Jim Larrañaga
|George Mason
|2006
|22
|Norm Sloan
|NC State
|1974
|22
|Howard Cann
|NYU
|1945
|22
|Sam Barry
|USC
|1940
|22
|Harold Olsen
|Ohio State
|1939
|21
|Slats Gill
|Oregon State
|1949
|21
|Everett Dean
|Stanford
|1942
|21
|Mike Montgomery
|Stanford
|1998
|20
|Ken Loeffler
|La Salle
|1954
|19
|Kelvin Sampson
|Oklahoma
|2002
|19
|Clifford Carlson
|Pittsburgh
|1941
|19
|Bill Foster
|Duke
|1978
|18
|Mark Few
|Gonzaga
|2017
|18
|Al McGuire
|Marquette
|1974
|17
|Lou Carnesecca
|St. John's
|1985
|17
|Vadal Peterson
|Utah
|1944
|17
|Ozzie Cowles
|Dartmouth
|1942
|16
|Chick Davies
|Duquesne
|1940
|16
|Elmer Ripley
|Georgetown
|1943
|16
|Louis Menze
|Iowa State
|1944
|16
|Henry Iba
|Oklahoma State
|1945
|16
|Tom Young
|Rutgers
|1976
|16
|Rick Barnes
|Texas
|2003
|16
|Jim Harrick
|UCLA
|1995
|16
|John Wooden
|UCLA
|1962
|16
|Pete Newell
|California
|1959
|15
|Bobby Cremins
|Georgia Tech
|1990
|15
|Bill Self
|Kansas
|2008
|15
|Peck Hickman
|Louisville
|1959
|15
|John Brady
|LSU
|2006
|15
|Jay Wright
|Villanova
|2009
|15
|Gregg Marshall
|Wichita State
|2013
|15
|Bruce Pearl
|Auburn
|2019
|15
|Porter Moser
|Loyola-Chicago
|2018
|14
|Nolan Richardson
|Arkansas
|1994
|14
|Butch van Breda Kolff
|Princeton
|1965
|14
|Rick Majerus
|Utah
|1998
|14
|Rollie Massimino
|Villanova
|1985
|14
|Jack Friel
|Washington State
|1941
|13
|Tony Bennett
|Virginia
|2019
|13
|Lon Kruger
|Florida
|1994
|12
|Adolph Rupp
|Kentucky
|1942
|12
|George Ireland
|Loyola
|1963
|12
|Gene Bartow
|Memphis
|1973
|12
|Jim Valvano
|NC State
|1983
|12
|Billy Tubbs
|Oklahoma
|1988
|12
|Ben Howland
|UCLA
|2006
|12
|Terry Holland
|Virginia
|1981
|12
|Bob Huggins
|Cincinnati
|1992
|11
|Maury John
|Drake
|1969
|11
|Mike Krzyzewski
|Duke
|1986
|11
|Doggie Julian
|Holy Cross
|1947
|11
|Guy Lewis
|Houston
|1967
|11
|Johnny Orr
|Michigan
|1976
|11
|Jim Boeheim
|Syracuse
|1987
|11
|John Thompson
|Georgetown
|1982
|10
|Branch McCracken
|Indiana
|1940
|10
|Richard Williams
|Mississippi State
|1996
|10
|Lou Rossini
|NYU
|1960
|10
|Frank Martin
|South Carolina
|2017
|10
|Forrest Twogood
|USC
|1954
|10
|Eddie Sutton
|Arkansas
|1978
|9
|Dale Brown
|LSU
|1981
|9
|Doc Hayes
|SMU
|1956
|9
|Larry Weise
|St. Bonaventure
|1970
|9
|Jerry Tarkanian
|UNLV
|1977
|9
|Glen Rose
|Arkansas
|1941
|8
|Bebe Lee
|Colorado
|1955
|8
|Bob Knight
|Indiana
|1973
|8
|John Calipari
|Massachusetts
|1996
|8
|Jud Heathcote
|Michigan State
|1979
|8
|Lou Henson
|New Mexico State
|1970
|8
|Digger Phelps
|Notre Dame
|1978
|8
|Rick Pitino
|Providence
|1987
|8
|P.J. Carlesimo
|Seton Hall
|1989
|8
|Jack Gray
|Texas
|1947
|8
|Tippy Dye
|Washington
|1953
|8
|George Smith
|Cincinnati
|1959
|7
|Frosty Cox
|Colorado
|1942
|7
|John Thompson III
|Georgetown
|2007
|7
|Paul Hewitt
|Georgia Tech
|2004
|7
|Bruce Weber
|Illinois
|2005
|7
|Lute Olson
|Iowa
|1980
|7
|Ted Owens
|Kansas
|1971
|7
|Tex Winter
|Kansas State
|1958
|7
|Tubby Smith
|Kentucky
|1998
|7
|Thad Matta
|Ohio State
|2007
|7
|Howard Hobson
|Oregon
|1939
|7
|Roy Danforth
|Syracuse
|1975
|7
|Harold E. Foster
|Wisconsin
|1941
|7
|Billy Donovan
|Florida
|2000
|6
|Hugh Durham
|Florida State
|1972
|6
|Dean Smith
|North Carolina
|1967
|6
|Dave Gavitt
|Providence
|1973
|6
|Eugene Lambert
|Arkansas
|1945
|5
|Bill Henderson
|Baylor
|1948
|5
|Bucky O'Connor
|Iowa
|1955
|5
|Jack Gardner
|Kansas State
|1948
|5
|Dave Strack
|Michigan
|1964
|5
|Elmer Gross
|Penn State
|1954
|5
|Phil Woolpert
|San Francisco
|1955
|5
|Frank McGuire
|St. John's
|1952
|5
|Don Haskins
|Texas Western
|1966
|5
|Larry Brown
|UCLA
|1986
|5
|Fred Schaus
|West Virginia
|1959
|5
|Forddy Anderson
|Bradley
|1950
|4
|Vic Bubas
|Duke
|1963
|4
|Joe Williams
|Jacksonville
|1970
|4
|Tom Crean
|Marquette
|2003
|4
|Tom Izzo
|Michigan State
|1999
|4
|Everett Case
|NC State
|1950
|4
|Harry Litwack
|Temple
|1956
|4
|Bones McKinney
|Wake Forest
|1962
|4
|Everett Shelton
|Wyoming
|1943
|4
|Chris Beard
|Texas Tech
|2019
|4
|Brad Stevens
|Butler
|2010
|3
|Ed Jucker
|Cincinnati
|1961
|3
|Earl Brown
|Dartmouth
|1944
|3
|Don Donoher
|Dayton
|1967
|3
|Roy Williams
|Kansas
|1991
|3
|Joe B. Hall
|Kentucky
|1975
|3
|Bill Guthridge
|North Carolina
|2000
|3
|George King
|Purdue
|1969
|3
|John Castellani
|Seattle
|1958
|3
|Alex Severance
|Villanova
|1939
|3
|Lee Rose
|Charlotte
|1977
|2
|Kevin Ollie
|Connecticut
|2014
|2
|Harry Combes
|Illinois
|1949
|2
|Mike Davis
|Indiana
|2002
|2
|Ben Carnevale
|North Carolina
|1946
|2
|Fred Taylor
|Ohio State
|1960
|2
|Bob Weinhauer
|Penn
|1979
|2
|Bob Feerick
|Santa Clara
|1952
|2
|Shaka Smart
|VCU
|2011
|2
|Ray Meyer
|DePaul
|1943
|1
|Bill Hodges
|Indiana State
|1979
|1
|Dick Harp
|Kansas
|1957
|1
|Denny Crum
|Louisville
|1972
|1
|Steve Fisher
|Michigan
|1989
|1
|Bruce Drake
|Oklahoma
|1939
|1
|Bully Gilstrap
|Texas
|1943
|1
|Gary Thompson
|Wichita State
|1965
|1
That's a lot of coaches.
A few more fun facts:
- 52 coaches have made their Final Four debuts since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The average experience for those coaches is 12.3 years.
- 33 coaches made their Final Four debuts in the first decade of the NCAA tournament (1939-1948). The average experience was 12.1 years.
- Three very good coaches — Phog Allen, Bo Ryan, John Beilein — took a combined 96 years to get to their first Final Fours. They are the only three coaches to require three decades of experience to reach the Final Four.
- Kansas is the only school with five different head coaches to reach the Final Four — Bill Self (15, 2008), Roy Williams (3, 1991), Ted Owens (7, 1971), Dick Harp (1, 1957), Phog Allen (34, 1940).