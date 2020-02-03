How to pick your NCAA tournament bracket based on team mascots

In an alternate universe, the NCAA tournament is decided trial-by-combat style, with each school's mascot serving as its champion.

Mascot basketball, as we all know, is the sport at its purest form. Exhibit A:

Until that becomes acceptable in this universe, though, we’ll just have to imagine. Or we could take a detailed statistical dive into the NCAA tournament success of each type of mascot and pretend like the fuzzy character cheering teams on from the sideline has a tangible impact on a team's performance in March Madness.

Let's do that.

We looked at all 304 schools that have played an NCAA tournament game since 1985 (the start of the tournament's modern format) and separated their mascots into nine categories:

Bears, Birds, Cats, Dogs, Miscellaneous, Mythical, Other Animals, People, Weather/Elemental.

While most mascots easily fit into one of these categories, some were more complicated, so we looked up the history of the mascot’s origin in those cases. For example, while the North Carolina Tar Heels' on-court mascot is a ram, there are two stories for how the Tar Heels got their nickname and both are about humans. So the Tar Heels fall into our People category.

Here’s what we found:

People are the most common mascots. Of the 304 teams that have played in the NCAA tournament since 1985, 92 have had human mascots, from the North Carolina A&T Aggies to the Hawaii Warriors. Up until 2019, the most common mascot name was a tie between Tigers (Jackson State, Tennessee State, Texas Southern, Towson, Pacific, Princeton, Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Missouri and Memphis) and Bulldogs (Drake, North Carolina-Asheville, Samford, South Carolina State, Fresno State, Yale, Louisiana Tech, Georgia, Mississippi State, Butler and Gonzaga) with 11 each. Gardner-Webb made its first tournament appearance in 2019, giving the Bulldogs a dozen representatives.

Mascot Type Number of teams wins losses Win % People 92 647 702 48.0 Cats 48 370 363 50.5 Birds 47 266 285 48.3 Other Animals 45 298 291 50.6 Dogs 30 217 206 51.3 Mythical 14 125 90 58.1 Bears 12 73 84 46.5 Weather/Elemental 9 79 86 47.9 Miscellaneous 7 130 96 57.5