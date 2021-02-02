How No. 16 seeds do in March Madness

*Note: All data is from the 1985 tournament to the present.

The conversation surrounding No. 16 seeds will forever be different because of UMBC's upset of Virginia during the 2018 NCAA Tournament. That's what happens when a team becomes the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed.

But don't think just because No. 16 seeds are 1-139 against No. 1 seeds in NCAA tournament history that UMBC is the first to give a team like Virginia a tough matchup in the first round.

Fifteen

games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. And in 1989, two No. 16 seeds took their opponents to the brink of defeat as East Tennessee State and Princeton both led their opponents at halftime. However, ETSU failed to put away Oklahoma, which came back from 17 points down to win, 72-71, and Princeton narrowly lost to Georgetown, 50-49.

Oklahoma trimmed ETSU’s double-digit lead in the first half to six at halftime, and a go-ahead score by Mookie Blaylock with 1:21 left in the game pushed the Sooners past the Buccaneers on March 16, 1989. One day later, history was almost made again, as Princeton had two chances to win its opening round game over Georgetown before center Alonzo Mourning blocked last-second shots by Bob Scrabis and Kit Mueller to preserve the victory for the Hoyas.

One year later, a No. 16 seed took a No. 1 seed to overtime for the first time in tournament history. Murray State’s Greg Coble hit a 3-pointer late in the game to tie Michigan State at 65 before the Spartans eventually won in overtime.

Below is a list of five No. 16 seeds that lost to No. 1 seeds by five points or less.

Year Winner Loser Score 1985 Michigan Fairleigh Dickinson 59-55 1989 Oklahoma East Tennessee State 72-71 1989 Georgetown Princeton 72-71 1990 Michigan State Murray State 75-71 1996 Purdue Western Michigan 73-71

In the 2019 NCAA Tournament, every No. 1 seed won by at least 15 points against the No. 16 seeds they faced. No. 1 seeds North Carolina and Virginia defeated No. 16 seeds Iona and Gardner-Webb by 15, respectively.