Here's the 2021 Final Four combination picked most often in the NCAA bracket

Tracing the NCAA bracket from 1851 London, through 1977 Staten Island, to today

If you liked the No. 1 teams this year, you weren't alone.

When it comes to Final Four picks, Bracket Challenge Game players picked the combination of the four No. 1 seeds more than any other.

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Michigan, Baylor and Illinois made the Final Four together in 8.04 percent of BCG brackets. As a sign of how popular Gonzaga was with users, the Bulldogs found themselves in the top 9 most popular Final Four combos.

The first one that doesn't have Gonzaga on the list? That's the No. 10 most popular combination, with No. 2 Iowa joined with No. 1 Michigan, No. 1 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State, with this group at 1.22 percent. Gonzaga's popularity here makes sense — the Bulldogs are the most popular national champion pick this year by BCG users, too.

Some other things that stand out:

Houston is the first non-No. 1 seed to be on the most-popular combo list. The Cougars are with Gonzaga, Michigan and Baylor on the second-most popular combination at 7.80 percent.

Texas is the first No. 3 seed here. The Longhorns are part of the fifth-most popular combination, at 3.40 percent.

The first combo that has fewer than three No. 1 seeds consists of No. 2 seeds Alabama and Ohio State joining with Gonzaga and Illinois. This is the sixth-most popular combination at 2.67 percent.

Florida State is the most popular fourth seed, at least on this list. The Seminoles are with Gonzaga, Baylor and Illinois on the ninth-most popular Final Four combination.

Here's a look at the most popular Final Four combos: