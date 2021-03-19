Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 19, 2021 A huge majority of NCAA brackets have a No. 1 seed winning the 2021 championship Tracing the NCAA bracket from 1851 London, through 1977 Staten Island, to today Share The four No. 1 seeds combined to dominate Bracket Challenge Game players' selections for the national championship. Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan combined to pick up 70.56 percent of title picks by all BCG users. The undefeated Bulldogs carried more than half of that load — 38.82 percent. The No. 2 seeds were next on the list, though they combined for only 12.07 percent. Ohio State's 3.27 percent led the group. Here's the list, broken down by seed: Seeds Teams Combined percentage Top team 1 Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, Michigan 70.56 Gonzaga (38.82) 2 Alabama, Ohio State, Iowa, Houston 12.07 Ohio State (3.27) 3 Arkansas, West Virginia, Texas, Kansas 5.48 Kansas (2.09) 4 Florida State, Purdue, Oklahoma State, Virginia 3.52 Oklahoma State (1.47) 5 Creighton, Villanova, Tennessee, Colorado 1.52 Villanova (0.74) 6 USC, Texas Tech, BYU, San Diego State 1.10 Texas Tech (0.40) 7 Oregon, UConn, Clemson, Florida 1.00 UConn (0.36) 8 LSU, Loyola Chicago, North Carolina, Oklahoma 1.58 North Carolina (0.87) 9 Missouri, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, St. Bonaventure 0.72 Wisconsin (0.42) 10 Maryland, Virginia Tech, VCU, Rutgers 0.31 Maryland (0.10) 11 Syracuse, Utah State, Drake, UCLA 0.58 UCLA (0.24) 12 Oregon State, Georgetown, Winthrop, UCSB 0.35 Georgetown (0.21) 13 Ohio, North Texas, Liberty, UNC Greensboro 0.21 Liberty (0.09) 14 Abilene Christian, Morehead State, Colgate, Eastern Washington 0.30 Colgate (0.18) 15 Grand Canyon, Cleveland State, Oral Roberts, Iona 0.25 Oral Roberts (0.09) 16 Drexel, Hartford, Norfolk State, Texas Southern 0.47 Drexel (0.19) Though the percentages often decreased the lower you go down the seed list, that wasn't always the case. One especially notable difference came with the No. 8 seeds. Those four teams combined for a higher percentage than the Nos. 5, 6 and 7 seeds — thanks to North Carolina. The popular Tar Heels, though seeded No. 8, are title champs on 0.87 percent of brackets — a number higher than that of three of the four No. 4 seeds (only Oklahoma State is higher) and all four No. 5 seeds. Villanova's 0.74 percent topped the No. 5 seeds but trailed UNC's percentage. Down at the No. 16 level, Drexel's 0.19 percent stands out. That's a bigger percentage than any No. 13, No. 14 or No. 15 seed. MARCH MADNESS Big Dance: View the bracket | March Madness schedule | Selection committee's toughest decisions Don't miss: Fill out your bracket | Season milestones | All DI men's basketball news Bracket tips: How to pick a champion | 11 mistakes to avoid | More tips Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Latest: COVID-19 updates | Andy Katz's Power 36 | AP poll Gonzaga is the team the nation picked to win the 2021 NCAA tournament Gonzaga (of course!) is the nation's pick to win the 2021 NCAA championship. Here's every 2021 NCAA tournament team ranked by percentage of picks to win the championship. READ MORE Here's the 2021 Final Four combination picked most often in the NCAA bracket These are the favorite Final Four combinations for Bracket Challenge Game players in the 2021 NCAA bracket. READ MORE These 4 teams were picked the most to make the Final Four Here are the teams Bracket Challenge Game players picked the most often to make the Final Four in the 2021 NCAA tournament. READ MORE