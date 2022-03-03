Tracking the teams that have never made the men's NCAA tournament

In the long history of the men's NCAA tournament, a field that has now grown to 68 teams, there are still a surprising number of programs waiting to participate in their first March Madness.

If you go back to the tournament's inception in 1939, there have been well more than 3,000 total spots available. Yet, of the 358 basketball teams currently in Division I, 37 eligible programs have never played in the NCAA tournament. Note that eight more programs will be eligible after completing their transition to DI.

In 2021, Grand Canyon and Hartford made the tournament for the first time.

Below is the full list. A reminder, winning a conference tournament grants an eligible team an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

School CONFERENCE Army Patriot Bethune-Cookman SWAC Bryant Northeast Central Arkansas ASUN Chicago State WAC The Citadel SoCon Denver Summit League Elon CAA Grambling SWAC High Point Big South Incarnate Word Southland Kansas City Summit League Kennesaw State ASUN Longwood Big South Maine America East Maryland Eastern Shore MEAC UMass Lowell America East New Hampshire America East NJIT America East Omaha Summit League Presbyterian Big South Purdue Fort Wayne Horizon League Quinnipiac MAAC Sacramento State Big Sky Sacred Heart Northeast St. Francis Brooklyn Northeast SIUE Ohio Valley South Dakota Summit League Stetson ASUN UC Riverside Big West USC Upstate Big South UT Martin Ohio Valley UTRGV WAC Utah Valley WAC Western Illinois Summit League William & Mary CAA Youngstown State Horizon League

Bellarmine, Cal Baptist, Dixie State, Merrimack, North Alabama, St. Thomas, Tarleton State and UC San Diego are not eligible for the 2022 tournament, as they are still completing the transition into DI.

The tournament has grown from an initial eight teams, moving to 16 in 1951 and then growing steadily until 1985, when it reached its familiar format of 64.

Play-in games have made appearances throughout the years, but became a permanent fixture in 2001, when the total number of teams was bumped to 65. In 2011, the play-in was expanded to create the First Four, an opening round that helped fill out the Round of 64. Thus, since 2011, 68 teams have made the NCAA tournament every year.

Two teams have made the NCAA tournament but haven’t been part of the bracket as most of us know it. Houston Baptist made the preliminary round in 1984, when there were 53 teams in the tournament, but lost to Alcorn State. Alabama A&M won the SWAC in 2005, earning the school’s lone automatic bid, but fell to Oakland 79-69 in the tournament’s play-in game.

There is another small, but more impressive group included in this list — the four teams that have been eligible for every NCAA tournament but have failed to make it to one.

In 2017, Northwestern gained plenty of attention as the Wildcats — previously one of the five original teams to never make the tournament — not only qualified for their first ever tournament, but actually picked up a win, and gave eventual runner-up Gonzaga a run for its money in the Round of 32.

The other four teams to have been eligible for every tournament and not been dancing once are Army, St. Francis Brooklyn, William & Mary and The Citadel.

In 1968, Army actually did qualify for the NCAA tournament, but coach Bobby Knight thought the Black Knights would have a better shot in the NIT and turned down the invite. Army lost its first game in the NIT to Notre Dame.

But of course, the list isn't made up of basketball's biggest names. You'll find no Power 5 teams among the uninvited. For the most part, these aren't teams that will find themselves ranked in the AP top 25 and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament on their resumes alone as an at-large contender.

Realistically speaking, the best option for virtually any of these teams to make the NCAA tournament will be to win their conference tournament, a feat that grants an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament for the winners of all 32 conferences.