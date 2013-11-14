Wichita State wins from behind

No. 16 Wichita State beats William & Mary 79-62

WICHITA, Kan. -- Fred VanVleet had a career-high 18 points, Cleanthony Early added 14 and No. 16 Wichita State pulled away in the second half to beat William & Mary 79-62 on Thursday night.

Ron Baker added 13 points and Kadeem Coleby had 10 for the Shockers (3-0), who are off to another hot start after their dramatic NCAA tournament run last season. They have won 20 consecutive non-conference games at home by an average of 22 points.

This one wasn't easy -- the Shockers trailed by a point at halftime. But they took advantage of their superior size and depth in the second half to pull away down the stretch.

Marcus Thornton had 18 points to lead the Tribe (1-2), who were just 11 of 22 from the free throw line. Tim Rusthoven added 13 points and freshman Omar Prewitt finished with 11.

After running roughshod against Emporia State and Western Kentucky to start the season, the Shockers finally ran into some adversity for the first time against William & Mary.

No. 6 Arizona beats San Diego State 69-60

SAN DIEGO -- Nick Johnson scored 23 points and freshman Aaron Gordon added 16 points and eight rebounds to lead No. 6 Arizona to a 69-60 victory against San Diego State on Thursday night.

JJ O'Brien and Xavier Thames had 19 points each for the Aztecs (1-1), who had won two of the past three meetings with Arizona (3-0), the loss coming in the final seconds of last year's Diamond Head Classic.

Arizona had a 14-point lead midway through the second half, but San Diego State rallied, closing within four points on Thames' layup with less than two minutes remaining.

Gordon then had a soaring dunk off an inbounds pass to put away the Aztecs in the game played at Viejas Arena.

Arizona prevailed despite four players being in foul trouble early in the second half.

No. 13 Memphis beats Austin Peay 95-69

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Joe Jackson had 16 points and seven assists as six Memphis players scored in double figures and the 13th-ranked Tigers defeated Austin Peay 95-69 on Thursday night.

Memphis (1-0) shot 54 percent from the field and its pressing defense forced 22 turnovers by the Governors (1-1).

Michael Dixon Jr. was 5 of 7 from the field and scored 15 points for Memphis, while Nick King had 13 points and Geron Johnson and Chris Crawford finished with 11 each. Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Ed Dyson scored 11 points to lead the Governors and Zavion Williams and Chris Freeman added 10 each.

Memphis had its own turnover problems with 21 in its uptempo approach, but it wasn't nearly as damaging as Austin Peay's. Memphis had 27 points off turnovers, compared to 14 for the Governors.

UConn routs Detroit 101-55 in 2K Sports Classic

STORRS, Conn. -- Omar Calhoun led six Connecticut players in double figures with 17 points as the 19th-ranked Huskies routed Detroit 101-55 on Thursday night in the opening round of the 2K Sports Classic.

Niels Giffey tied the career high he set against Yale on Monday with 15 points, all in the first half, for UConn (3-0).

Giffey, who has not scored in the second half of a game this season, entered the game with UConn trailing and hit his first five shots. The Huskies used a 21-2 run to take a 48-26 halftime lead.

Ryan Boatright had 12 points and seven assists for UConn and Shabazz Napier added 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, three days after recording the second triple-double of his career.

All 14 Huskies played, and 13 scored.

Matthew Grant led Detroit (1-2) with 15 points. Juwan Howard Jr., the son of former NBA player and current Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, added 14.

UConn scored 100 points for the first time since March 2009, when the school put up 103 on Chattanooga.

Huskies coach Kevin Ollie went to Giffey after starter DeAndre Daniels, who came in with just eight points on the season, missed his first four attempts from the field. Daniels came on in the second half, scoring 11 points.



