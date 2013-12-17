WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. -- Top-ranked West Liberty finished off the first semester with a flourish on Tuesday night, blasting Cedarville 132-86 before a near-sellout crowd at the ASRC.

Coach Jim Crutchfield’s Hilltoppers (8-0) never trailed the visiting Yellow Jackets (1-8).

All five starters hit double figures for the Hilltoppers. Shawn Dyer and Cedric Harris led the way with 22 and 21 points, respectively. C.J. Hester added 18 points and Kelvin Goodwin drained five 3-pointers to finish with 18 points as well. Seger Bonifant and Keene Cockburn had 14 and 13 points, respectively, with Devin Hoehn tossing in 11.

Marcus Reineke had a game-high 24 points in a losing cause for Cedarville.

“I think you’d have to say we had a good first semester,” Crutchfield said. “We’re undefeated, all the guys are healthy and we’re ranked No. 1 in the country. We like where we’re at but there’s still an awfully long way to go.”

No. 5 Western Washington 99, Thompson Rivers B.C. 74

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Guard Richard Woodworth (Sr., Bellevue/Newport) scored a team-high 21 points and forward Anye Turner (Jr., Tumwater/Black Hills) became the first Viking in a decade to grab 20 rebounds as Western Washington University completed its season-opening, eight-game home stretch unbeaten with a 99-74 triumph over Thompson Rivers University in a non-conference men's basketball game Tuesday at Sam Carver Gymnasium on the WWU campus.

The Vikings, ranked No.5 for the third straight week in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches/NCAA Division II Top 25 Poll, improved to 8-0 and extended their school-record home winning streak to 35.

TRU, located in Kamloops, B.C., fell to 13-6. The Wolfpack were led by the game-high 24 points of guard Ta'Quan Zimmerman, who also had nine rebounds.

Turner's 20 rebounds were the most for a WWU player since Mike Palm grabbed 20 in an 87-83 victory against Central Washington on March 5, 2003. Turner also added nine points, six assists and five blocked shots.

No. 7 Indiana (Pa.) 74, Millersville 57

INDIANA, Pa. -- The PSAC's best defense locked down Millersville on Tuesday night as No. 7 Indiana (Pa.) held the Marauders to 28.3 percent shooting from the field and held off a late comeback in a 74-57 decision.

IUP (8-0) was a tough match-up for the Marauders on paper, and it played out that way on the court. Millersville (2-5) entered the game ranked 17th in the PSAC in team field-goal percentage while IUP ranked No. 4 in Division II in scoring defense, allowing only 58.7 points per game. On Tuesday, Millersville shot a season-low 17 of 60 from the field and connected on a season-low 7 of 27 3-pointers.

Anthony Coleman scored 22 against IUP last season but had a rough night against IUP's smothering defense, going 0 of 7 from the field and going scoreless for the first time in 26 games. Tavon Parker scored 12 points on 3 of 9 shooting, and Jalen Lester's 12 points put in him in double figures for the fourth consecutive game. Marcel Souberbielle led four Crimson Hawks in double figures with 22 points.

GRU-Augusta 60, No. 10 Montevallo 56

MONTEVALLO, Ala. -- GRU Augusta registered a 60-56 Peach Belt Conference road win against 10th-ranked Montevallo on Tuesday night in Trustmark Arena, knocking the Falcons from the ranks of the undefeated.

With the victory, the Jaguars improved to 8-2 on the season and to 2-0 in the PBC. With the loss, Montevallo dropped to 8-1 overall and 1-1 in the league. The win was the fifth in a row for the Jags, who also improved to 24-11 against nationally-ranked opponents under head coach Dip Metress.

Senior guard Ryan Weems paced the Jags with 24 points -- 17 in the first half -- and drained four 3-pointers. Senior forward KJ Sherrill tallied 18 points and junior forward Henry McCarthy had six points and a team-best seven rebounds off the bench.