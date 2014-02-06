LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- Wali Hepburn scored 27 points, including the go-ahead layup with 9.2 seconds left, as Lock Haven ended No. 3-ranked East Stroudsburg's undefeated start with an 82-80 win in PSAC action on Thursday night at Thomas Fieldhouse.

ESU (20-1, 10-1) was the final undefeated team in Division II after Tarleton State fell 77-75 in overtime to Midwestern State on Wednesday night. It also ended ESU's school-record 20-game winning streak.

Bootsie Walker scored 17 points for Lock Haven while Brahieme Jackson added 12. Junior guard Whis Grant scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half and freshman forward Rasheed Moore and sophomore guard Jamal Nwaniemeka both scored 19 points for the Warriors.

Grant gave ESU an 80-78 lead with a floater with 1:32 left, but Bootsie Walker had a putback for Lock Haven (14-7, 7-4) to tie it at 80-80 with exactly a minute to go. Moore missed two free throws for the Warriors, and Hepburn scored at the end of the shot clock to put Lock Haven in front.

ESU had three looks at the tying basket, but a layup by Tobin was blocked, Grant's 3-pointer wedged in the corner of the rim for a jump ball, and Grant's baseline floater was just strong at the buzzer.

No. 4 Drury 78, McKendree 74

LEBANON, Ill. -- Sean Osler's three-point play in the final 10 seconds helped No. 4 Drury escape with a 78-74 Great Lakes Valley Conference victory against McKendree on Thursday night at the Harry M. Statham Sports Center.

Kameron Bundy matched his career high with 25 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 27 seconds left, as the Panthers improved to 19-1 overall and 11-1 in the GLVC. Coach Steve Hesser's squad has won its past 11 games decided by five points or less, including an 8-0 mark in those situations this season.

The defending national champion Panthers scored the game's final five points to rally after trailing by 10 points at one point in the first half and seven with 7 minutes to play.

Ian Carter finished with 16 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 4 minutes to play.

No. 5 West Liberty 97, Concord 76

ATHENS, W.Va. -- West Liberty used a big second half to move one step closer to a Mountain East Conference title on Thursday night, pulling away to a 97-76 victory against Concord at the Mountain Lions' Carter Center.

Coach Jim Crutchfield's Hilltoppers (19-1, 15-1) have a four-game lead against their closest pursuers with only six regular-season games remaining on the MEC's regular-season slate.

Cedric Harris put West Liberty ahead to stay 41-39 with a conventional three-point play just three seconds before the end of a see-saw first half that had seen five ties and eight lead changes.

It was all Hilltoppers when play resumed, however, as the Black and Gold outscored the Mountain Lions 20-3 during the first five minutes of the second half.

That surge was capped by a 15-0 run during a three-minute span that put West Liberty up 61-42 following a Kelvin Goodwin 3-pointer with 14:52 left to play.

The Hilltoppers maintained control the rest of the way, leading by as many as 28 points down the stretch before settling for the final margin.

No. 8 Indianapolis 94, Maryville 71

ST. LOUIS -- Indianapolis (18-2, 10-2 GLVC) won its sixth consecutive with a 94-71 road victory at Maryville on Thursday night. Six Greyhounds finished in double figures, led by senior Reece Cheatham and Kendall Vieke with 14 points.

Thursday marked the seventh game this season that at least five Hounds scored in double digits. Senior Tyrae Robinson and junior Joe Lawson went for 13 points, with Lawson adding nine rebounds. Senior Leland Brown scored 12 and junior Brennan McElroy went for 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

UIndy got things going with a corner 3 from Robinson and an and-one dunk from Lawson, giving the Hounds an early 12-5 edge.

The Saints (10-9, 4-7) got within seven again at 25-18, but a pair of treys from Vieke helped push the lead into double digits for the remainder of the first half. Four Hounds scored nine points or more in the first 20 minutes, led by 11 from Cheatham.

UIndy's seemingly-favorite play, an alley-oop from Cheatham to McElroy, started the second-half scoring to up the margin to 20 for the first time.