Fast Break: How to watch whip-around coverage during 2020 March Madness

Everything you need to know about March Madness

The opening weekend of March Madness is one of the best things in sports. But it can also be possible to miss something when there are multiple games going on at the same time.

Fast Break is the one-of-a-kind way to keep tabs on every game with no need for extra screens. It provides live, continuous coverage of all ongoing NCAA tournament games in whip-around fashion, rocketing from game to game based on the best action. You'll get live look-ins, replays, every top highlight and can't-miss moment from the tournament in real time. Just sit back, relax and let Fast Break guide you to that late one-possession game or potential 12-over-5 upset.

The feature is available in the March Madness Live app, the only streaming home for all March Madness games. It's from Turner Sports in partnership with CBS and the NCAA. In addition to Fast Break, this app is where you can catch every game live for all 67 individual tournament games, from the First Four through the Final Four.

Fast Break coverage is available for the first and second rounds of the 2020 NCAA tournament. Here's some more information on Fast Break streaming for 2020 March Madness.

How do I watch Fast Break?

You can watch Fast Break on the March Madness Live app on iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Android tablets, web and mobile web. It's not available on connected devices, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku and Xbox.

When is Fast Break available?

Thursday to Sunday, March 19-22, covering the first and second rounds of the 2020 NCAA tournament.

The first round is March 19 and 20 with 16 games per day at eight different regional locations. The second round is scheduled for March 21 and 22, with eight games each day split among the same eight sites.

AT&T TV and Nissan are the official sponsors of this year's Fast Break coverage.

2020 NCAA tournament schedule and locations:

DATES ROUND CITY, STATE HOST(S) FACILITY March 15 Selection Sunday N/A N/A N/A March 17-18 First Four Dayton, OH University of Dayton UD Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Albany, NY Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Times Union Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Spokane, WA University of Idaho Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds St. Louis, MO Missouri Valley Conference Enterprise Center March 19/21 1st/2nd Rounds Tampa, FL University of South Florida Amalie Arena March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Greensboro, NC Atlantic Coast Conference Greensboro Coliseum March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Omaha, NE Creighton University CenturyLink Center Omaha March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Sacramento, CA Sacramento State University Golden 1 Center March 20/22 1st/2nd Rounds Cleveland, OH Mid-American Conference/Cleveland State Quicken Loans Arena March 26/28 Midwest Regional Indianapolis, IN Horizon League/IUPUI Lucas Oil Stadium March 26/28 West Regional Los Angeles, CA Pepperdine University STAPLES Center March 27/29 South Regional Houston, TX University of Houston Toyota Center March 27/29 East Regional New York, NY St. John’s University/Big East Conference Madison Square Garden April 4/6 Final Four Atlanta, GA Georgia Institute of Technology Mercedes-Benz Stadium

*Fast Break coverage is available during bolded rounds