Here is the complete schedule for March Madness 2019, which begins March 17 with Selection Sunday:

March Madness 2019 dates and schedule Round Site 2019 Dates Selection Sunday N/A March 17 First Four Dayton, OH March 19-20 1st/2nd Rounds Hartford, CT March 21/23 1st/2nd Rounds Salt Lake City, UT March 21/23 1st/2nd Rounds Des Moines, IA March 21/23 1st/2nd Rounds Jacksonville, FL March 21/23 1st/2nd Rounds Tulsa, OK March 22/24 1st/2nd Rounds Columbus, OH March 22/24 1st/2nd Rounds Columbia, SC March 22/24 1st/2nd Rounds San Jose, CA March 22/24 South Regional Louisville, KY March 28/30 West Regional Anaheim, CA March 28/30 East Regional Washington, D.C. March 29/31 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO March 29/31 Final Four, National Championship Minneapolis, MN April 6/8

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Site Facility April 4/6, 2020 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium April 3/5, 2021 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium April 2/4, 2022 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Here's how you can get March Madness tickets if you'd like to attend any of these games.