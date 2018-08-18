March Madness 2019 dates and schedule
Here is the complete schedule for March Madness 2019, which begins March 17 with Selection Sunday:
|Round
|Site
|2019 Dates
|Selection Sunday
|N/A
|March 17
|First Four
|Dayton, OH
|March 19-20
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Hartford, CT
|March 21/23
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Salt Lake City, UT
|March 21/23
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Des Moines, IA
|March 21/23
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Jacksonville, FL
|March 21/23
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Tulsa, OK
|March 22/24
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Columbus, OH
|March 22/24
|1st/2nd Rounds
|Columbia, SC
|March 22/24
|1st/2nd Rounds
|San Jose, CA
|March 22/24
|South Regional
|Louisville, KY
|March 28/30
|West Regional
|Anaheim, CA
|March 28/30
|East Regional
|Washington, D.C.
|March 29/31
|Midwest Regional
|Kansas City, MO
|March 29/31
|Final Four, National Championship
|Minneapolis, MN
|April 6/8
Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:
|Final Four Dates
|Site
|Facility
|April 4/6, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|April 3/5, 2021
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|April 2/4, 2022
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Here's how you can get March Madness tickets if you'd like to attend any of these games.