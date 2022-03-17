🏀 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

❗️Round of 64 is set

View the bracket

PLAY

Women's Bracket Challenge Game

Tournament schedule

👀 Bracket tips

Official Bracket

basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 18, 2022

Latest bracket, schedule and scores for the 2022 NCAA men's tournament

Watch the final 2:30 of No. 15 Saint Peter's OT win over No. 2 Kentucky

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, also known as March Madness. Check out the updated bracket below, along with the tournament schedule and scores.

The first round started Thursday, March 17, with 16 games. The first round continues on Friday with 16 more games. The complete schedule is below the bracket and includes links to the livestream for each March Madness game, television times and network information.

🚨 Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF in a new window.

NCAA bracket 2022: Printable March Madness bracket

Click or tap here for a live, interactive bracket.

2022 NCAA tournament for March Madness, through March 17

2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links

Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream.

GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue
First Four — Tuesday, March 15
No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
First Four — Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
First Round — Thursday, March 17
No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 12 Richmond 67,  No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
First Round — Friday, March 18
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena
Second Round — Saturday, March 19
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26   San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26   San Francisco, California Chase Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27   Chicago, Illinois United Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27   Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
Final Four April 2 and 4   New Orleans Caesars Superdome

We're tracking perfect brackets this year in the men's and women's tournaments. Last year, no one made it past the wild first round in the major online games: Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated.

  • No. 15 Oral Roberts' 75-72 overtime win against No. 2 Ohio State took BCG from 33.7 percent of perfect brackets to less than 1 percent. There were still more than 100,000 brackets nationally.
  • Later, No. 12 Oregon State's 70-56 upset of No. 5 Tennessee took the total to around 20,000 perfect brackets.
  • In the third stunner, No. 13 North Texas shocked No. 4 Purdue in overtime, 78-69. That brought the world to a little over 1,000 perfect brackets.

Further wins by No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Syracuse helped bring the total number to only 121. That's right — only 121 perfect brackets after just 16 games.

The second day of the first round took out the rest:

  • After Colorado-Georgetown: 72
  • After Florida State-UNCG: 56
  • After Kansas-Eastern Washington: 50
  • After LSU-St. Bonaventure: 23
  • After Michigan-Texas Southern: 22
  • After Creighton-UCSB: 18
  • After Alabama-Iona: 18 (no change)
  • After USC-Drake: 12
  • After Oregon-VCU no contest: 8
  • After Iowa-Grand Canyon: 8 (no change)
  • After Ohio-Virginia: 3
  • After Maryland-UConn: 0

There were still eight perfect brackets as the Virginia-Ohio, UConn-Maryland and Oklahoma-Missouri games remained in action. But No. 13 Ohio upset No. 4 Virginia to bring the number down to three. No. 10 Maryland then knocked out No. 7 UConn — and also the last three brackets.

In 2019, Gregg Nigl started 49-for-49, not losing until Purdue beat Tennessee in the second game in the Sweet 16. 

 

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners