Latest bracket, schedule and scores for the 2022 NCAA men's tournament

Watch the final 2:30 of No. 15 Saint Peter's OT win over No. 2 Kentucky

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, also known as March Madness. Check out the updated bracket below, along with the tournament schedule and scores.

The first round started Thursday, March 17, with 16 games. The first round continues on Friday with 16 more games. The complete schedule is below the bracket and includes links to the livestream for each March Madness game, television times and network information.

🚨 Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF in a new window.

NCAA bracket 2022: Printable March Madness bracket

Click or tap here for a live, interactive bracket.

We're tracking perfect brackets this year in the men's and women's tournaments. Last year, no one made it past the wild first round in the major online games: Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated.

No. 15 Oral Roberts' 75-72 overtime win against No. 2 Ohio State took BCG from 33.7 percent of perfect brackets to less than 1 percent. There were still more than 100,000 brackets nationally.

Later, No. 12 Oregon State's 70-56 upset of No. 5 Tennessee took the total to around 20,000 perfect brackets.

In the third stunner, No. 13 North Texas shocked No. 4 Purdue in overtime, 78-69. That brought the world to a little over 1,000 perfect brackets.

Further wins by No. 10 Rutgers and No. 11 Syracuse helped bring the total number to only 121. That's right — only 121 perfect brackets after just 16 games.

The second day of the first round took out the rest:

After Colorado-Georgetown: 72

After Florida State-UNCG: 56

After Kansas-Eastern Washington: 50

After LSU-St. Bonaventure: 23

After Michigan-Texas Southern: 22

After Creighton-UCSB: 18

After Alabama-Iona: 18 (no change)

After USC-Drake: 12

After Oregon-VCU no contest: 8

After Iowa-Grand Canyon: 8 (no change)

After Ohio-Virginia: 3

After Maryland-UConn: 0

There were still eight perfect brackets as the Virginia-Ohio, UConn-Maryland and Oklahoma-Missouri games remained in action. But No. 13 Ohio upset No. 4 Virginia to bring the number down to three. No. 10 Maryland then knocked out No. 7 UConn — and also the last three brackets.

In 2019, Gregg Nigl started 49-for-49, not losing until Purdue beat Tennessee in the second game in the Sweet 16.