Latest bracket, schedule and scores for the 2022 NCAA men's tournament

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe is the AP men's player of the year

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. The updated March Madness bracket is below, along with the tournament schedule and scores.

Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova are in the Final Four. The complete schedule is below the bracket and includes links to the livestream for each game, television times and network information.

We tracked perfect brackets this year in the men's and women's tournaments.

There will be no perfect men's bracket in 2022.

With No. 11 Iowa State's 59-54 upset win over No. 6 LSU on Friday, the final perfect bracket of the 2022 basketball tournament — created by ESPN user "Bekins24" — was busted.

It took 28 games to eliminate the last perfect bracket. Entering Friday, there were 192 perfect brackets across the major games, Men's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS and Yahoo. No. 15 Saint Peter's stunner over No. 2 Kentucky took out a huge number of perfect brackets.

Here's how many perfect brackets remained after each Friday game:

No. 7 Ohio State 54 , No. 10 Loyola 41 — 91 perfect brackets

, No. 10 Loyola 41 — 91 perfect brackets No. 2 Auburn 80 , No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 — 81

, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 — 81 No. 3 Texas Tech 97 , No. 14 Montana State 62 — 63

, No. 14 Montana State 62 — 63 No. 3 Purdue 78 , No. 14 Yale 56 — 47

, No. 14 Yale 56 — 47 No. 2 Villanova 80 , No. 15 Delaware 60 — 42

, No. 15 Delaware 60 — 42 No. 10 Miami 68 , No. 7 USC 68 — 18

, No. 7 USC 68 — 18 No. 11 Notre Dame 78 , No. 6 Alabama 64 — 4

, No. 6 Alabama 64 — 4 No. 6 Texas 81 , No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 — 2

, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 — 2 No. 2 Duke 78 , No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 61 — 2

, No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 61 — 2 No. 4 Illinois 54 , No. 13 Chattanooga 53 — 1

, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 — 1 No. 1 Arizona 87 , No. 16 Wright State 70 — 1

, No. 16 Wright State 70 — 1 No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 — Zero

This marks the second year in a row the chase for perfection ended on the second day of the first round. But in 2019, Gregg Nigl correctly picked the first 49 games.