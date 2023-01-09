2023 NCAA printable bracket, schedule for March Madness

It's over! How every last perfect bracket busted in the 2022 NCAA men's tournament

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG

Here is the schedule for this year's men's tournament. You can see the schedule for the women's tournament here.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (time and network TBD)

First Four: March 14-15

First round: March 16-17

Second round: March 18-19

Sweet 16: March 23-24

Elite Eight: March 25-26

Final Four: April 1

NCAA championship game: April 3