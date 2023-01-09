2023 NCAA printable bracket, schedule for March Madness

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.
NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket
Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG
Here is the schedule for this year's men's tournament. You can see the schedule for the women's tournament here.
- Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (time and network TBD)
- First Four: March 14-15
- First round: March 16-17
- Second round: March 18-19
- Sweet 16: March 23-24
- Elite Eight: March 25-26
- Final Four: April 1
- NCAA championship game: April 3
|2023 Dates
|Round
|City, State
|Venue
|March 14-15
|First Four
|Dayton, OH
|UD Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Albany, NY
|MVP Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|March 23 & 25
|West Regional
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|March 23 & 25
|East Regional
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|March 24 & 26
|Midwest Regional
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|March 24 & 26
|South Regional
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|April 1 & 3
|Final Four
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium