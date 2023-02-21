2023 NCAA printable bracket, schedule for March Madness

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG

Here is the schedule for this year's men's tournament. You can see the schedule for the women's tournament here.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)

First Four: March 14-15

First round: March 16-17

Second round: March 18-19

Sweet 16: March 23-24

Elite Eight: March 25-26

Final Four: April 1

NCAA championship game: April 3