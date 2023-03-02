HOOPS:

Detroit's Antoine Davis likely ends career as second all-time leading scorer in DI history

UPSET

Wash. State women's upset No. 3 Utah

👀 Men's scoreboard

Official Bracket

basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 2, 2023

2023 NCAA printable bracket, schedule for March Madness

Magic vs. Bird: Top plays from their legendary 1979 NCAA title game battle

Here is the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2023 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. 

NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG

The 2023 NCAA March Madness bracket for the DI men's tournament.

Here is the schedule for this year's men's tournament. You can see the schedule for the women's tournament here.

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 (6 p.m. ET on CBS)
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First round: March 16-17
  • Second round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA championship game: April 3 
2023 Dates Round City, State Venue
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners