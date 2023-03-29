Latest bracket, schedule and scores for 2023 NCAA men's tournament

These are the best moments from Sunday's Elite Eight

Here's the official March Madness bracket, plus the latest schedule, scores, livestreams and TV info for the 2023 NCAA DI men's basketball championship.

NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG

Here is the game-by-game schedule:

Here is the round-by-round schedule for this year's men's tournament. You can see the schedule for the women's tournament here.

First Four: March 14-15

First round: March 16-17

Second round: March 18-19

Sweet 16: March 23-24

Elite Eight: March 25-26

Final Four: April 1

NCAA championship game: April 3

Here is the complete seed list for the men's tournament

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

Seed List

1: Alabama (29 - 5)

2 Houston (31 - 3)

3: Kansas (27 - 7)

4: Purdue (29 - 5)

5: UCLA (29 - 5)

6: Texas (26 - 8)

7: Arizona (28 - 6)

8: Marquette (28 - 6)

9: Baylor (22 - 10)

10: Gonzaga (28 - 5)

11: Kansas St. (23 - 9)

12: Xavier (25 - 9)

13: UConn (25 - 8)

14: Tennessee (23 - 10)

15: Indiana (22 - 11)

16: Virginia (25 - 7)

17: San Diego St. (27 - 6)

18: Duke (26 - 8)

19: Saint Mary's (CA) (26 - 7)

20: Miami (FL) (25 - 7)

21: Iowa St. (19 - 13)

22: Creighton (21 - 12)

23: Kentucky (21 - 11)

24: TCU (21 - 12)

25: Texas A&M (25 - 9)

26: Michigan St. (19 - 12)

27: Missouri (24 - 9)

28: Northwestern (21 - 11)

29: Memphis (26 - 8)

30: Arkansas (20 - 13)

31: Maryland (21 - 12)

32: Iowa (19 - 13)

33: Fla. Atlantic (31 - 3)

34: West Virginia (19 - 14)

35: Auburn (20 - 12)

36: Illinois (20 - 12)

37: Boise St. (24 - 9)

38: Penn St. (22 - 13)

39: Southern California (22 - 10)

40: Utah St. (26 - 8)

41:NC State (23 - 10)

42: Providence (21 - 11)

43: Mississippi St. (21 - 12)

44: Pittsburgh (22 - 11)

45: Arizona St. (22 - 12)

46: Nevada (22 - 10)

47: Col. of Charleston (31 - 3)

48: Oral Roberts (30 - 4)

49: Drake (27 - 7)

50: VCU (27 - 7)

51: Kent St. (28 - 6)

52: Iona (27 - 7)

53: Furman (27 - 7)

54: Louisiana (26 - 7)

55: Kennesaw St. (26 - 8)

56: UC Santa Barbara (27 - 7)

57: Grand Canyon (24 - 11)

58: Montana St. (25 - 9)

59: Vermont (23 - 10)

60: Colgate (26 - 8)

61: Princeton (21 - 8)

62: UNC Asheville (27 - 7)

63: Northern Ky. (22 - 12)

64: Howard (22 - 12)

65: A&M-Corpus Christi (23 - 10)

66: Texas Southern (14 - 20)

67: Southeast Mo. St. (19 - 16)

68: FDU (19 - 15)