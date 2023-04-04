TRENDING:

NCAA.com | April 4, 2023

Latest bracket, schedule and scores for 2023 NCAA men's tournament

UConn vs. San Diego State - Championship highlights

Here's the official March Madness bracket, plus the latest schedule, scores and results for the 2023 NCAA DI men's basketball championship. UConn beat San Diego State to win the title.

NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket

Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG

The 2023 March Madness bracket, with all games through the national championship

Here is the game-by-game schedule:

2023 NCAA tournament final scores, highlights

Tuesday, March 14 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64)

Friday, March 17 (Round of 64)

Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32)

Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32)

Thursday, March 23 (Sweet 16)

Friday, March 24 (Sweet 16)

Saturday, March 25 (Elite 8)

Sunday, March 26 (Elite 8)

Saturday, April 1 (Final Four)

Monday, April 3 (National championship game)

Here is the round-by-round schedule for this year's men's tournament. You can see the schedule for the women's tournament here.

  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First round: March 16-17
  • Second round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA championship game: April 3 

Here is the complete seed list for the men's tournament

2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

Seed List

1: Alabama (29 - 5)

2 Houston (31 - 3)

3: Kansas (27 - 7)

4: Purdue (29 - 5)

5: UCLA (29 - 5)

6: Texas (26 - 8)

7: Arizona (28 - 6)

8: Marquette (28 - 6)

9: Baylor (22 - 10)

10: Gonzaga (28 - 5)

11: Kansas St. (23 - 9)

12: Xavier (25 - 9)

13: UConn (25 - 8)

14: Tennessee (23 - 10)

15: Indiana (22 - 11)

16: Virginia (25 - 7)

17: San Diego St. (27 - 6)

18: Duke (26 - 8)

19: Saint Mary's (CA) (26 - 7)

20: Miami (FL) (25 - 7)

21: Iowa St. (19 - 13)

22: Creighton (21 - 12)

23: Kentucky (21 - 11)

24: TCU (21 - 12)

25: Texas A&M (25 - 9)

26: Michigan St. (19 - 12)

27: Missouri (24 - 9)

28: Northwestern (21 - 11)

29: Memphis (26 - 8)

30: Arkansas (20 - 13)

31: Maryland (21 - 12)

32: Iowa (19 - 13)

33: Fla. Atlantic (31 - 3)

34: West Virginia (19 - 14)

35: Auburn (20 - 12)

36: Illinois (20 - 12)

37: Boise St. (24 - 9)

38: Penn St. (22 - 13)

39: Southern California (22 - 10)

40: Utah St. (26 - 8)

41:NC State (23 - 10)

42: Providence (21 - 11)

43: Mississippi St. (21 - 12)

44: Pittsburgh (22 - 11)

45: Arizona St. (22 - 12)

46: Nevada (22 - 10)

47: Col. of Charleston (31 - 3)

48: Oral Roberts (30 - 4)

49: Drake (27 - 7)

50: VCU (27 - 7)

51: Kent St. (28 - 6)

52: Iona (27 - 7)

53: Furman (27 - 7)

54: Louisiana (26 - 7)

55: Kennesaw St. (26 - 8)

56: UC Santa Barbara (27 - 7)

57: Grand Canyon (24 - 11)

58: Montana St. (25 - 9)

59: Vermont (23 - 10)

60: Colgate (26 - 8)

61: Princeton (21 - 8)

62: UNC Asheville (27 - 7)

63: Northern Ky. (22 - 12)

64: Howard (22 - 12)

65: A&M-Corpus Christi (23 - 10)

66: Texas Southern (14 - 20)

67: Southeast Mo. St. (19 - 16)

68: FDU (19 - 15)

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

