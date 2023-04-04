Latest bracket, schedule and scores for 2023 NCAA men's tournament

Here's the official March Madness bracket, plus the latest schedule, scores and results for the 2023 NCAA DI men's basketball championship. UConn beat San Diego State to win the title.
NCAA bracket 2023: Printable March Madness bracket
Click or tap here to open the March Madness bracket as a .PDF | Click or tap here to open it as a .JPG
Here is the game-by-game schedule:
Here is the round-by-round schedule for this year's men's tournament. You can see the schedule for the women's tournament here.
- First Four: March 14-15
- First round: March 16-17
- Second round: March 18-19
- Sweet 16: March 23-24
- Elite Eight: March 25-26
- Final Four: April 1
- NCAA championship game: April 3
Here is the complete seed list for the men's tournament
2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship
Seed List
1: Alabama (29 - 5)
2 Houston (31 - 3)
3: Kansas (27 - 7)
4: Purdue (29 - 5)
5: UCLA (29 - 5)
6: Texas (26 - 8)
7: Arizona (28 - 6)
8: Marquette (28 - 6)
9: Baylor (22 - 10)
10: Gonzaga (28 - 5)
11: Kansas St. (23 - 9)
12: Xavier (25 - 9)
13: UConn (25 - 8)
14: Tennessee (23 - 10)
15: Indiana (22 - 11)
16: Virginia (25 - 7)
17: San Diego St. (27 - 6)
18: Duke (26 - 8)
19: Saint Mary's (CA) (26 - 7)
20: Miami (FL) (25 - 7)
21: Iowa St. (19 - 13)
22: Creighton (21 - 12)
23: Kentucky (21 - 11)
24: TCU (21 - 12)
25: Texas A&M (25 - 9)
26: Michigan St. (19 - 12)
27: Missouri (24 - 9)
28: Northwestern (21 - 11)
29: Memphis (26 - 8)
30: Arkansas (20 - 13)
31: Maryland (21 - 12)
32: Iowa (19 - 13)
33: Fla. Atlantic (31 - 3)
34: West Virginia (19 - 14)
35: Auburn (20 - 12)
36: Illinois (20 - 12)
37: Boise St. (24 - 9)
38: Penn St. (22 - 13)
39: Southern California (22 - 10)
40: Utah St. (26 - 8)
41:NC State (23 - 10)
42: Providence (21 - 11)
43: Mississippi St. (21 - 12)
44: Pittsburgh (22 - 11)
45: Arizona St. (22 - 12)
46: Nevada (22 - 10)
47: Col. of Charleston (31 - 3)
48: Oral Roberts (30 - 4)
49: Drake (27 - 7)
50: VCU (27 - 7)
51: Kent St. (28 - 6)
52: Iona (27 - 7)
53: Furman (27 - 7)
54: Louisiana (26 - 7)
55: Kennesaw St. (26 - 8)
56: UC Santa Barbara (27 - 7)
57: Grand Canyon (24 - 11)
58: Montana St. (25 - 9)
59: Vermont (23 - 10)
60: Colgate (26 - 8)
61: Princeton (21 - 8)
62: UNC Asheville (27 - 7)
63: Northern Ky. (22 - 12)
64: Howard (22 - 12)
65: A&M-Corpus Christi (23 - 10)
66: Texas Southern (14 - 20)
67: Southeast Mo. St. (19 - 16)
68: FDU (19 - 15)
|2023 Dates
|Round
|City, State
|Venue
|March 14-15
|First Four
|Dayton, OH
|UD Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|March 16 & 18
|First/Second Rounds
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Albany, NY
|MVP Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|March 17 & 19
|First/Second Rounds
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|March 23 & 25
|West Regional
|Las Vegas, NV
|T-Mobile Arena
|March 23 & 25
|East Regional
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|March 24 & 26
|Midwest Regional
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|March 24 & 26
|South Regional
|Louisville, KY
|KFC Yum! Center
|April 1 & 3
|Final Four
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium