Monday, Nov. 25

Arkansas vs. California (at Lahaina, Hawaii) 3 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers: Jon Sciambi, Jimmy Dykes

Abilene Christian at Xavier 7 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 Announcers: Mike Gleason, Bob Wenzel

No. 5 Oklahoma State at South Florida 7 p.m. | ESPN News Announcers: Marc Kestecher, Mark Adams

Wyoming at No. 7 Ohio State 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network Announcers: Eric Collins, Jim Jackson

Cleveland State at No. 3 Kentucky 7 p.m. | Regional Sports Networks / ESPN Full Court Announcers: Dave Neal, Daymeon Fishback

No. 15 Florida at Jacksonville 7 p.m. | Fox Sports Florida / ESPN Full Court Announcers: Larry Vettel, Bill Koss

Bob Jones at South Carolina-Upstate 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Matt Smith, Jim Hennehan

UNI vs. La Salle (at St. Thomas, V.I.) 7:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: Danny Lee, Kevin Lehman, Monyka Johnigan

IUPUI at Missouri 8 p.m. | Fox Sports Midwest / Fox College Sports / ESPN Full Court Announcers: Beau Baehman, Gary Link

No. 25 Marquette at Arizona State 9 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Bill Raftery

Bethune-Cookman at New Mexico State 9 p.m. | Regional Sports Networks / ESPN Full Court Announcers: Jeff Matthews, Glen Cerny

Maryland vs. Providence (at St. Thomas, V.I.) 10 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: Danny Lee, Kevin Lehman, Monyka Johnigan

UC Riverside at Seattle 10 p.m. | Root Sports NW / RM Announcers: Brad Adam, Bill Krueger, Jen Mueller

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Arkansas vs. Minnesota (at Lahaina, Hawaii) 2 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers: Jon Sciambi, Jimmy Dykes

West Virginia vs. Old Dominion (at Cancun, Mexico) 6 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: Thad Anderson, Steve Wolf

Monmouth at Penn State 6 p.m. | Big Ten Network Announcers: Josh Lewin, Shon Morris

Longwood at St. John's 7 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 Announcers: Rich Ackerman, Ron Thompson

Loyola (Md.) at No. 13 Connecticut 7 p.m. | SNY / ESPN Full Court Announcers: Gary Apple, Vin Parise

Massachusetts-Lowell at Cincinnati 7 p.m. | Fox Sports Ohio / ESPN Full Court Announcers: Tom Gelehrter, Terry Nelson

Hampton at Virginia 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: John Sadak, Cory Alexander

Furman at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Andrew Allegretta, Jeff Keppin

Mississippi Valley at Georgia Tech 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Richard Muster, Wave Rogers

Sacred Heart at Boston College 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Eric Frede, Malcolm Huckabay

Florida Gulf Coast at NC State 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Sam Gore, Dino Gaudio

Texas Tech vs. Houston (at Brooklyn, N.Y.) 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Ryan Ruocco, Mo Cassara

Evansville at Indiana 8 p.m. | Big Ten Network Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas A&M 8 p.m. | Fox Sports SW / Fox College Sports / ESPN Full Court Announcers: Ron Thulin, Jim Haller

Sam Houston State at SMU 8 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Dave Raymond, Stephen Howard

Saint Louis vs. No. 10 Wisconsin (at Cancun, Mexico) 8:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: Thad Anderson, Steve Wolf

Montana at Washington 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Announcers: Rich Waltz, Ernie Kent

Illinois at UNLV 10:45 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Doug Gottlieb

SIU-Edwardsville at Oregon State 11 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Announcers: JB Long, Lamar Hurd

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Maui Invitational 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU Announcers:

Eastern Michigan at No. 3 Kentucky 4 p.m. | Regional Sports Networks / ESPN Full Court Announcers:

Maui Invitational 5 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers:

Cancun Challenge 7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers:

Maui Invitational 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers:

Idaho at Boise State 9 p.m. | Root Sports NW / RM Announcers:

Cancun Challenge 9:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers:

Maui Invitational 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers:

Ball State at Utah 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Announcers:

Thursday, Nov. 28

TCU at Alaska-Anchorage 2 a.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers:

Friday, Nov. 28

Old Spice Classic 11 a.m. | ESPNU Announcers:

Fairfield at Providence 12:30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 Announcers:

Mount St. Mary's at No. 1 Michigan State 1 p.m. | Big Ten Network Announcers:

Old Spice Classic 1:30 p.m. | ESPN Announcers:

Radford at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers:

UALR at Oklahoma 3 p.m. | Regional Sports Networks Announcers:

Pacific at No. 14 Oregon 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Announcers:

Coppin State at No. 22 Michigan 3 p.m. | Big Ten Network Announcers:

Wooden Legacy 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Announcers:

NIT Tip-Off 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers:

Kennesaw State at Cincinnati 4 p.m. | Fox Sports Ohio / ESPN Full Court Announcers:

North Florida at No. 7 Ohio State 5 p.m. | Big Ten Network Announcers:

Appalachian State at Georgia 5 p.m. | Regional Sports Networks / ESPN Full Court Announcers:

Old Spice Classic 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers:

NIT Tip-Off 6 p.m. | ESPN Announcers:

Wooden Legacy 6 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers:

Morgan State at Maryland 6 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers:

Battle 4 Atlantis 7 p.m. | NBC Sports Network Announcers:

Northeastern at VCU 7 p.m. | Comcast Mid-Atlantic / SNY Announcers:

Southern Miss at No. 9 Louisville 7 p.m. | ESPN Full Court Announcers:

Coastal Carolina at Clemson 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers:

Florida State at No. 15 Florida 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers:

Old Spice Classic 8 p.m. | ESPNU Announcers:

UTSA at Texas Tech 8 p.m. | Fox College Sports Announcers:

Texas-Arlington at Texas 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network Announcers:

IPFW at Illinois 8 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers:

Wooden Legacy 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers:

Battle 4 Atlantis 9:30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network Announcers:

Wooden Legacy Midnight | ESPNU Announcers:

Great Alaska Shootout Midnight | CBS Sports Network Announcers:

Saturday, Nov. 30

Lipscomb at Georgetown Noon | Regional Sports Networks Announcers: Jason Benetti, Gary Williams

Duquesne vs. Pittsburgh 1 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: Brad Johansen, Steve Wolf

South Alabama at Middle Tennessee 1 p.m. | CSS / Comcast Sports: Calif. / MA / NE Announcers: Mike Morgan, Brian Oliver

Barclays Center Classic 2 p.m. | NBC Sports Network Announcers: Mike Corey, Ron Thompson

Tennessee State at South Carolina-Upstate 2 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Matt Smith, Jim Hennehan

San Diego at New Mexico 3 p.m. | Root Sports RM Announcers: Barry Tompkins, Dave Bollwinkel

Rhode Island at George Mason 4 p.m. | MASN / SNY Announcers: Jason Knapp, Craig Esherick

Barclays Center Classic 4:30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network Announcers: Mike Corey, Ron Thompson

New Mexico State at Colorado State 6 p.m. | Root Sports RM Announcers: Mike Evans, Joe Cravens

Corpus Christi Challenge 6 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: Rich Waltz, Steve Lappas

Long Beach State at Washington 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Announcers: Jim Watson, Lamar Hurd

North Dakota at No. 14 Oregon 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Announcers: Aaron Goldsmith, Ernie Kent

Battle 4 Atlantis 7 p.m. | NBC Sports Network Announcers: Terry Gannon, Stan Van Gundy, Marty Snider

Detroit at South Florida 7 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Rich Hollenberg, Drew Nicholas

Eastern Kentucky at NC State 8 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Patrick Kinas, Jeff Jackson

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Houston 8 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Brett Dolan, Reid Gettys

Corpus Christi Challenge 9 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: Rich Waltz, Steve Lappas

Battle 4 Atlantis 9:30 p.m. | NBC Sports Network Announcers: Terry Gannon, Stan Van Gundy, Marty Snider

Sunday, Dec. 1

Great Alaska Shootout 12:30 a.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: Brent Stover, Pete Gillen, Rontina McCann

Old Spice Classic Noon | ESPNU Announcers: Bob Picozzi, Kara Lawson

No. 12 Wichita State at Saint Louis 1 p.m. | CBS Sports Network Announcers: John Sadak, Doug Gottlieb

Cornell at Notre Dame 1 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Mike Couzens, Kevin Lehman

Fairleigh Dickinson at Seton Hall 2 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 Announcers: Gary Thorne, Tarik Turner

Old Spice Classic 2 p.m. | ESPNU Announcers: Bob Picozzi, Kara Lawson

Wooden Legacy 2 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Roxy Bernstein, Miles Simon, Jeff Goodman

Iona at Florida Gulf Coast 2 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: J. Webb Horton

Hardin-Simmons at No. 18 Baylor 3 p.m. | Fox Sports SW / Fox College Sports Announcers: John Morris, Jim Haller

Central Arkansas at Kansas State 4 p.m. | Regional Sports Networks Announcers: Ben Boyle, Stan Weber

Oregon State at DePaul 4 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 Announcers: Eric Collins, Stephen Bardo

Wooden Legacy 4:30 p.m. | ESPNU Announcers: Roxy Bernstein, Miles Simon, Jeff Goodman

VCU at Belmont 5 p.m. | Comcast Sports MA / SNY Announcers: Jon Lasser, Barry Brooks

Old Spice Classic 5 p.m. | ESPN3 Announcers: Mark Jones, Fran Fraschilla

No. 16 North Carolina at UAB 6 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 Announcers: Adam Alexander, Dan Bonner

Wooden Legacy 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU Announcers: Roxy Bernstein, Miles Simon, Jeff Goodman

Old Spice Classic 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers: Mark Jones, Fran Fraschilla

South Dakota State at Stanford 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network Announcers: JB Long, Jarron Collins

Coppin State at No. 11 Gonzaga 8 p.m. | Root Sports: NW / RM Announcers: Greg Heister, Richard Fox, Dan Dickau

No. 3 Kentucky vs. Providence (at Brooklyn, N.Y.) 8:30 p.m. | Fox Sports 1 Announcers: Justin Kutcher, Bill Raftery

Wooden Legacy 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Announcers: Dave Flemming, Sean Farnham, Jeff Godman