Wisconsin ranks No. 1 in the RPI and has beaten more top 100 teams (nine) than any team in the country. They have done it the way they have always done it under Bo Ryan, highlighting unglamorous skills like precise passing angles, adequate spacing and strong pivots. Ryan's no-frills system is as effective as ever, even if no jump stops will find a way onto YouTube.

Rasheed Sulaimon's transition from starter to seldom-used reserve has been one of the more interesting subplots this season for Duke. His teammates are encouraging him and he is working on slowly regaining his confidence.

The ACC, if there's one thing you're going to have to learn about Jim Boeheim, it's that Boeheim is going to act like Boeheim. Syracuse’s head coach recently fired some shots at new conference rivals Duke and North Carolina. Fans of Duke and North Carolina reacted as you expect.