Women's college basketball: Kansas State comes from down double-digits to upset No. 15 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Kansas State faced its ninth Associated Press top-25 opponent this season on Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center against No. 15 Texas and the Wildcats dropped the Longhorns for the second time this season with a 69-60 win. K-State ended a six-game losing streak in games played in Austin.

The last time K-State defeated a pair of AP top-15 teams in the same season came in the 2011-12 season. The Wildcats have secured its second series win of the season in Big 12 play. This was the first time K-State has won the season series with Texas since the Big 12 switched to a round robin schedule in the 2012-13 season.

K-State (16-10, 7-7 Big 12) has won three straight road games for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Kansas State trailed by only six, 13-7, at the end of the first quarter, after shooting 2-of-16 (.125) from the floor. Jasauen Beard scored three of K-State's points off the bench.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats were 4-of-8 from beyond the arc and 8-of-16 (.500) from the field in total as the Wildcats outscored the Longhorns, 20-13, in the frame and hold a 27-26 lead. Defensively, K-State held Texas to 4-of-17 (.235) shooting from the floor in the second quarter.

K-State trailed by seven, 23-16, with 5:30 remaining in the first half. The Wildcats then closed the quarter on an 11-3 run highlighted by three straight 3-pointers from Laura Macke, Rachel Ranke, and Peyton Williams. After Destiny Littleton beat the shot clock on an awkward jumper from the baseline, Kayla Goth answered with a left-handed layup to return K-State to the lead.

Texas (20-6, 10-4) opened the third quarter with a 12-1 run to pull in front 38-28, with 6:24 remaining in the quarter and force a pair of K-State timeouts. Danni Williams registered eight of the 12 points for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns would build a 14-point lead, 42-28, with 5:18 remaining, but Kansas State closed the third quarter on a 17-4 run to pull to within one point, 46-45, heading to the fourth quarter. Goth would score nine of the 17 points during the rally. K-State would end the third quarter 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Kansas State would go in front by two points on three occasions in the fourth quarter, including a 51-49 lead at 6:44 of the frame after a Williams jumper. Texas went back in front, as Charli Collier buried a three with 6 minutes left.

The Wildcats would surge back into the lead with a 12-3 run to hold a 63-55 lead with 1:35 remaining and iced the game from the free throw line.

K-State featured four players in double figures with Goth pacing the Wildcats with 15 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Williams added her league-leading 12th double-double of the season with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Ranke added 11 points and three assists, while Beard finished with 11 points, two rebounds and a steal.

Texas was paced by Littleton with 16 points, with 13 in the first half. Collier contributed 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Kansas State ended the afternoon shooting 37.1 percent (23-of-62) from the field including a 43.5 percent (10-of-23) effort from 3-point range. Texas ended at 33.3 percent (21-of-63).