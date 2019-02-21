Arike Ogunbowale passes Skylar Diggins-Smith as Notre Dame's all-time leading scorer

Arike Ogunbowale came into Thursday night needing 12 points to claim sole possession of Notre Dame's all-time career scoring record, and she didn't waste any time grabbing the record. Her 12th point of the game, the 2,358th of her career, came on a pull-up jumper with 8:49 remaining in the second quarter.

Ogunbowale leap-frogged Skylar Diggins-Smith, who jumped current Irish assistant Beth Cunningham for the record in March of 2013. Here's what the rest of the top five looks like:



Ogunbowale's pace meant she was able to notch the record in front of her home fans at Purcell Pavillion.

“I mean, it would be really cool just having all the fans here to celebrate with, and just everybody who supports me, but especially the fan base,” she said this week. “They’ve supported me for four years, so hopefully, to be able to do it in front of them, that would be cool.”

Ogunbowale claimed the record as she enters the home stretch of an amazing career.

Ogunbowale will head to the WNBA after this season with a boatload of memories. She's done just about everything she could hope for in four seasons at Notre Dame. Ogunbowale already has a national championship, one that she sealed with an incredible buzzer-beater.

Notre Dame went to the regional quarterfinals in Ogunbowale's freshman year and the Elite Eight in her sophomore season before breaking through and winning it all in 2018.

Notre Dame came into Thursday night at 24-3 on the season with an 11-2 record in ACC play. The Irish play at Syracuse and at home against Virginia to finish the regular season, and were a No. 2 seed in a stacked Greensboro region in the NCAA's women's bracket release last week.